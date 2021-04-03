पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेन यात्रा:अब अवध एक्सप्रेस का बरौनी से रोज परिचालन शुरू

बरौनी2 घंटे पहले
दो अलग-अलग नंबर से चलने वाली अवध एक्सप्रेस का 1 जून से होगा नंबर मर्ज। - Dainik Bhaskar
दो अलग-अलग नंबर से चलने वाली अवध एक्सप्रेस का 1 जून से होगा नंबर मर्ज।
  • 31 मई तक दो अलग-अलग नंबर से चलने वाली यह ट्रेन 1 जून से 09039/09040 में हो जाएगी मर्ज

बरौनी से प्रत्येक दिन वाया कोटा-बांद्रा के लिए अवध एक्सप्रेस का परिचालन शुरू हो गया है। हालांकि फिलहाल इस ट्रेन को दो अलग-अलग नंबर से बरौनी से परिचालित करवाया जाना है लेकिन और रेलवे द्वारा जारी अधिसूचना के अनुसार 1 जून से इस ट्रेन को 09039/09040 में मर्ज कर दिया जाएगा। जिसके बाद 1 जून से यह ट्रेन प्रत्येक दिन एक ही नंबर से बरौनी से प्रस्थान किया करेगी। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे हाजीपुर के मुख्य यात्री परिचालन प्रबंधक द्वारा जारी अधिसूचना के अनुसार मुजफ्फरपुर से वाया कोटा बांद्रा तक सप्ताह में 3-3 दिन चलने वाली 09039/09040 अवध एक्सप्रेस का मुजफ्फरपुर से एक्सटेंशन कर बरौनी जंक्शन से बांद्रा के बीच 31 जनवरी से परिचालन शुरू करवा दिया गया है। यह ट्रेन प्रत्येक रविवार, मंगलवार एवं गुरुवार को बरौनी से 09040 बनकर वाया कोटा बांद्रा के लिए प्रस्थान कर रही है। जबकि प्रत्येक सोमवार, गुरुवार एवं शनिवार को बांद्रा टर्मिनल से 09039 नंबर किया ट्रेन वाया कोटा बरौनी के लिए प्रस्थान किया करना शुरू कर दी है। इसके अलावे गोरखपुर से सप्ताह में 4 दिन वाया कोटा बांद्रा तक चलने वाली 09038 अवध एक्सप्रेस भी प्रत्येक सोमवार, बुधवार, शुक्रवार एवं शनिवार को 09038 नंबर से ही बरौनी से भाया कोटा बांद्रा के लिए जबकि सप्ताह में 4 दिन बांद्रा से गोरखपुर तक चलने वाली अवध एक्सप्रेस का एक्सटेंशन कर इसे 09037 नंबर से ही रविवार, मंगलवार बुधवार एवं शुक्रवार को बांद्रा से प्रस्थान कर भाया कोटा बरौनी तक चलाया जाना शुरू किया गया है।

31 जून से एक नंबर में मर्ज होगी अवध एक्सप्रेस
हालांकि फिलहाल एक ही ट्रेन के सप्ताह के अलग-अलग दिनों में अलग-अलग दो नंबर से चलाए जाने के कारण इस ट्रेन में आरक्षण लेने वाले रेल यात्रियों को अपनी सीटें बुक करवाने में थोड़ी परेशानियां होगी। क्योंकि उन्हें सप्ताह के अलग-अलग दिनों में इस ट्रेन के अलग-अलग नंबर को याद रखना होगा। लेकिन 1 जून 2021 से लोगों के इस समस्या को समाप्त करने का रेलवे ने आश्वासन दिया है। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे हाजीपुर के मुख्य यात्री परिचालन प्रबंधक द्वारा जारी अधिसूचना के अनुसार तकनीकी कारणों से फिलहाल इसे अलग-अलग नंबर से चलाया जा रहा है। लेकिन 1 जून 2021 से बरौनी से बांद्रा के बीच चलने वाली अवध एक्सप्रेस को नंबर मर्ज कर सिर्फ 09039/09040 से ही चलाया जाएगा। रेल मुख्यालय हाजीपुर के पीआरओ संजय कुमार सिंह ने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए कहा है कि फिलहाल कंप्यूटर सॉफ्टवेयर में दोनों नंबर को मर्ज करने में तकनीकी दिक्कतें आ रही है। जिसे 31 मई तक ठीक कर लिया जाएगा।

