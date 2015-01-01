पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:सज-धज कर तैयार हैं पोखर व तालाब

बरौनी2 घंटे पहले
ये कोई स्टेडियम नहीं शोकहारा दो पंचायत का जगदंबा पोखर है।

हर वर्ष छठ के मौके पर घाटों की सफाई एवं सुरक्षा के मामले में प्रशासनिक उदासीनता एवं सरकारी सहयोग की याचना को लेकर अलग-अलग जगहों से खबरें आती रहती हैं। लेकिन इन सबसे अलग बरौनी के शोकहारा पंचायत दो स्थित जगदंबा पोखर पर मां लक्ष्मी छठ पूजा समिति के द्वारा बीते 15 वर्षों से भी अधिक समय से आयोजित होने वाली छठ को लेकर की जाने वाली साफ-सफाई, सजावट व पूजा की व्यवस्था क्षेत्र में न सिर्फ चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। बल्कि यह अन्य जगहाें पर आयोजित होने वाली छठ काे लेकर घाटाें की तैयारियों में लगे लोगों के लिए अनुकरणीय भी है। हालांकि पिछले 15 वर्षों के दौरान अलग-अलग विधायकों द्वारा अलग-अलग फंड की तकरीबन 40 लाख रुपए से अधिक की राशि से इस पोखर की चौतरफा पक्की सीढ़ी का निर्माण कर सौंदर्यीकरण का कार्य पूरा कर दिया है। लेकिन जिस समय इस पोखर की सीढ़ियां कच्ची थी उसी समय से ग्रामीणों ने आपसी सहयोग से मां लक्ष्मी छठ पूजा समिति का गठन कर ना सिर्फ इस पोखर के विकास व सौंदर्यीकरण का जिम्मा उठाया बल्कि आसपास के क्षेत्रों से अलग इस पोखर पर छठ पूजा के आयोजन की भी शुरुआत की। जिसमें हर वर्ष अच्छी व नई गाथा की श्रृंखला लिखी जा रही है। इसी गांव के निवासी एवं वर्तमान में बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति के उप सचिव नितिन भारती के निर्देशन में अब छठ के मौके पर यहां समिति द्वारा क्विज प्रतियोगिता, निबंध लेखन, मेहंदी प्रतियोगिता, एकल गायन, एकल नृत्य, स्ट्रीट प्ले, चित्रकला, वाद विवाद, पाॅट पेंटिंग, रंगोली, सामूहिक नृत्य, शतरंज प्रतियोगिताओं का भी आयोजन किया जाता है।

