लापरवाही:कागज में ही सिमट कर रह गए कोविड-19 को लेकर रेल प्रशासन के दावे, निर्देशों का पालन नहीं

ट्रेन में बिना मास्क एवं बिना सोशल डिस्टेंस के यात्रा करते रेलयात्री।
  • ट्रेन में बिना मास्क एवं बिना सोशल डिस्टेंस के धड़ल्ले से यात्रा कर रहे हैं लोग, मूकदर्शक रेलवे

चलाए गए स्पेशल ट्रेनों में कोविड-19 संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर रेल प्रशासन द्वारा किए जा रहे तमाम प्रयास व दावे खोखले साबित हो रहे हैं। बरौनी जंक्शन से गुजरने वाली अधिकांश ट्रेनों में यात्री अब ना सिर्फ बिना मास्क व बिना सैनिटाइजर के सामान्य रूप से यात्रा करते देखे जा रहे हैं। बल्कि ट्रेनों में यात्रियों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर भी कोई गंभीरता नहीं देखी जा रही है। जो वर्तमान कोविड-19 संक्रमण के दौरान एक बड़ा खतरा साबित हो सकता है। लेकिन इसको लेकर रेल प्रशासन पूर्णतः लापरवाह दिख रही है।
काेराेना के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन का नहीं हाे रहा पालन
कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर रेलवे ने सामान्य दिनों में परिचालित होने वाली तमाम ट्रेनों का परिचालन बंद कर रखा है। जबकि इसके बदले लोगों की सुविधा के मद्देनजर अलग-अलग रेल खंडों पर स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू किया है। इन स्पेशल ट्रेनों को परिचालित करने के पूर्व रेलवे ने दावा किया कि ट्रेनों में यात्रा करने वाले रेल यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के लिए रेल प्रशासन न सिर्फ़ स्टेशन पर आने-जाने वाले यात्रियों एवं उनके सामानों के सैनिटाइजिंग की व्यवस्था की है। बल्कि बिना फेस मास्क सैनिटाइजिंग व कोविड-19 की सुरक्षा को लेकर जारी किए गए निर्देश के अनुसार अन्य व्यवस्था के बगैर यात्रियों का ट्रेन में यात्रा तो दूर स्टेशन में प्रवेश करना भी मुमकिन नहीं होगा। इसके लिए शुरुआती दौर में सभी बड़े स्टेशनों रेल प्रशासन द्वारा चिकित्सीय व सुरक्षा जांच दल की तैनाती भी की गई थी। लेकिन अब यह सभी व्यवस्था सुस्त पड़ने लगी है।

किराया अधिक वसूल रहा लेकिन सुविधा नहीं
ट्रेन में यात्रा के लिए यात्री बेहिचक बिना मास्क के ना सिर्फ स्टेशन में प्रवेश करते हैं। बल्कि ट्रेनों में यात्रा करते हुए नजर आते हैं। यात्रियों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को मेंटेन करने का दावा वाली रेल प्रशासन इन ट्रेनों में यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों से सामान्य दिनों में परिचालित होने वाले ट्रेनों के अनुपात में अब कई ट्रेनों में 20 से 50% तक अधिक किराए की वसूली कर रही है। बरौनी से गुजरने वाली वैशाली स्पेशल, अवध आसाम स्पेशल, महानंदा स्पेशल समेत कई ट्रेनों में यात्री एक ही सीट पर एक दूसरे पर लेटे, चिपके व एक-दूसरे से सटकर बिना मास्क के यात्रा करते सहज ही देखे जा सकते हैं। हालांकि बीच-बीच में रेल प्रशासन द्वारा ट्रेनों में जांच का दावा भी किया जा रहा है।

