फुलवरिया में लूट:उत्कर्ष स्मॉल फाइनेंस से छह बदमाशों ने छह मिनट में लूट लिए 6,73,000 रुपए

बरौनी2 दिन पहले
  • अलार्म बजाने का प्रयास कर रहे अकाउंटेंट के साथ अपराधियों ने की मारपीट

फुलवरिया थाना के गेट के सामने स्थित उत्कर्ष स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक में घुसकर हथियार से लैस अपराधियों ने 6.73 लाख से अधिक की राशि लूट ली और आराम से तेघड़ा की ओर फरार हो गए। कुल 6 मिनट में ही पूरी घटना को अंजाम देने के दौरान जल्दबाजी में अपराधियों की नजर बगल के उस दराज पर नजर नहीं पड़ी, जिसमें 1 दिन पूर्व के कलेक्शन का 2 लाख रखा पड़ा था। जिस कारण वह राशि लुटने से बच गई। बताया जाता है कि दो बाइक पर सवार होकर आए 6 अपराधियों में दो बदमाश बाइक स्टार्ट कर सड़क पर ही खड़े रहे।

जबकि अन्य चार में से तीन बैंक के अंदर घुसकर लूटपाट की घटना को अंजाम दिया। जबकि एक अपराधी हथियार लेकर बैंक के बाहर गेट पर खड़े रह हर आने जाने वाले लोगों पर ध्यान रख रहे थे। लूट के बाद अपराधियों ने प्रिंटर को तोड़ने का प्रयास किया लूट के दौरान कर्मी द्वारा अलार्म बजाने का प्रयास करने पर लुटेरों ने उक्त कर्मियों के साथ मारपीट भी की। साथ ही लूट की घटना को अंजाम देकर वापस लौटने के दौरान अपराधियों ने कंप्यूटर मॉनिटर एवं प्रिंटर सहित अन्य संयंत्र को पिस्टल के बट से तोड़ने फोड़ने का भी प्रयास किया।

घटना शाम तकरीबन 06:15 बजे तब घटी जब बैंक के कर्मी अन्य दिनों की ही भांति क्षेत्र से ऋण का कलेक्शन लेकर बैंक पहुंचकर राशि का मिलान कर बैंक शाखा प्रबंधक को सौंपने की तैयारी में थे। घटना के दौरान बैंक के अंदर तकरीबन 10 महिला व पुरुष ग्राहक भी मौजूद थे।

मुंह में गमछा बांध बैंक के अंदर घुसे थे बदमाश

घटना के संबंध में बैंक के सहायक शाखा प्रबंधक अंगद कुमार ने बताया कि क्षेत्र से कलेक्शन कर लाई गई राशि का वे लोग मिलान कर ही रहे थे कि इसी दौरान मुंह में गमछा बांधे तीन युवक हाथ में पिस्तौल लिए अंदर घुस गया। इसके पहले वे लोग कुछ समझ पाते अपराधी उन लोगों पर पिस्तौल तान कर कैश काउंटर की चाबी ले लिया और सीमेंट के एक खाली बोरे में काउंटर में रखा हुआ 6 लाख 73 हजार 753 रुपए से अधिक की राशि लूट ली। अंगद कुमार ने बताया कि इस दौरान वे अलार्म बजाने का प्रयास किए। लेकिन स्थिति को भांप कर अपराधियों ने उन लोगों के साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

गेट पर पिस्तैल लेकर थे अपराधी
बैंक के एक कर्मी विकास कुमार ने बताया कि वह किसी काम से बैंक से बाहर निकले थे। जब वह बैंक में लौट रहे थे तो पिस्तौल लेकर बैंक के बाहर गेट पर खड़ा एक अपराधी उसे बैंक में घुसने से मना करते हुए वापस कर दिया। जिसके बाद वह पड़ोस के लोगों को बैंक में चोर के घुसने की बात बताने चले गए।

लेकिन तब तक अपराधी बैंक लूट कर फरार हो गए। बैंक के बाहर खड़े कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि दो बाइक पर सवार होकर 6 लोग बैंक के बाहर सड़क पर पहुंचे थे। जिसमें से 2 लोग बाहर बाइक पर ही बाइक स्टार्ट कर बैठे रहे। जबकि 4 लोग बैंक के तरफ चले गए।

नए लग रहे थे अपराधी, नहीं था टेक्निकल ज्ञान

शाखा प्रबंधक अवधेश कुमार ने बताया कि तकरीबन 30 वर्ष के आसपास के उम्र के सभी अपराधी हथियार से लैस तो थे। लेकिन देखने से वो डरे सहमे लग रहे थे। घटना के बाद स्थल निरीक्षण एवं सीसी कैमरा फुटेज को देखकर ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि सभी अपराधी नवसीखूआ एवं तकनीकी ज्ञान विहीन थे। शायद यही कारण था कि घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद भी वे लोग सीसी कैमरा के हार्ड डिस्क व अन्य किसी संयंत्रों को साथ ले जाने की बजाय पिस्तौल के बट से मार कर उसे तोड़ने का प्रयास किया।

इस दौरान उन लोगों ने पासबुक, प्रिंटर, कंप्यूटर, मॉनिटर एवं अन्य संयंत्रों को भी तोड़ कर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। घटना की जानकारी पाकर फुलवरिया थाना अध्यक्ष सुमंत कुमार चौधरी और फिर बाद में तेघरा डीएसपी ओम प्रकाश घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच में जुट गए हैं । डीएसपी ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। जल्द ही अपराधी को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

