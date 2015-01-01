पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सुबह में स्वर्ण व्यवसायी का बेटा अगवा, शाम में दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार, अपहृत भी मिल गया

बरौनी
स्वर्ण व्यवसायी के पुत्र के अपहरण के बाद स्वर्ण बाजार बंद कराकर घटना का विरोध जताते लोग।
  • क्रिकेट की प्रैक्टिस करने के दौरान किया था अगवा परिजनों से एक करोड़ की मांगी थी फिरौती, पुलिस ने चलाया विशेष अभियान
  • शाम छह बजे मटिहानी इलाके से पुलिस ने सकुशल ढूंढ़ निकाला, अन्य बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस करेगी खुलासा

एक करोड़ रुपए की फिरौती के लिए रविवार की सुबह 6:00 बजे अपहृत मोहित को बेगूसराय पुलिस ने शाम के छह बजते बजते बरामद कर लिया। एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने बताया कि अपहृत मोहित ठाकुर को सकुशल बरामद कर लिया गया है और दो अपहरणकर्ताओं को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। हालांकि एसपी ने अपहृत की बरामदगी के संबंध में विशेष जानकारी देने से इनकार कर दिया। कहा कि अभी और बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी बाकी है। रात भर पुलिस ऑपरेशन चलाकर बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार करेगी, जिसके बाद विशेष जानकारी दी जाएगी। बताया जाता है कि गढहरा से अपहरण के बाद बदमाश सिमरिया रेलवे लाइन क्रॉस करते हुए मटिहानी थाना क्षेत्र की ओर भागे थे, पुलिस ने मोबाइल सर्विलांस के आधार पर बदमाशों का पीछा कर देर शाम उन्हें अपहृत के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मोहित ठाकुर को मटिहानी थाना क्षेत्र इलाके से बरामद किया गया है।

व्यवसायी ने सबसे पहले पुलिस को बताया

बता दें कि रविवार को क्रिकेट की प्रैक्टिस करने जा रहे स्वर्ण व्यवसायी के 14 वर्षीय पुत्र का बदमाशों ने अपहरण कर लिया। बिना नंबर की कार से आए बदमाशों ने मोहित के साथ उसके दोस्त रोशन को भी हथियार के बल पर अगवा कर लिया। कार सवार बदमाशों ने रोशन के ही फोन से मोहित के स्वर्ण व्यवसायी पिता मुकेश ठाकुर से एक करोड़ रुपये की फिरौती मांगी और रोशन को वहीं छोड़ मोहति को लेकर चलते बने। बेटे के अगवा होने की जानकारी मिलने पर मुकेश ने ने गढ़हारा सहायक थाने को इसकी जानकारी दी। मामले की जानकारी एसपी अवकाश कुमार को मिलने पर उन्होंने अलग-अलग टीम गठित कर मोहित की तलाश के लिए छापेमारी जारी कर दी है। घटना के बाद क्षेत्र में बढ़ रहे अपराध को लेकर आक्रोशित व्यवसायियों ने गढहारा व बारो बाजार को बंद कर प्रदर्शन किया। जानकारों के अनुसार इसके पूर्व भी मुकेश ठाकुर के सोना चांदी के दुकान पर अपराधी द्वारा ना सिर्फ गोलीबारी की गई थी, बल्कि अपराधियों ने उससे रुपए की भी मांग की थी, लेकिन उस घटना को अंजाम देने वाले अपराधी गिरोह के सरगना से समझौता कर लिया गया था।

एसआईटी बनाकर पुलिस अधीक्षक ने की कार्रवाई छापेमारी के दौरान भी रहे मौजूद

आपसी लेनदेन के बाद थाने में बिना किसी लिखित शिकायत के इस मामले को उस समय निपटा लिया गया था। लोगों का तो यह भी कहना है कि इसके बाद उक्त अपराधी गिरोह द्वारा मासिक राशि का निर्धारण कर दिया गया था। जिसे उस गिरोह के सदस्यों द्वारा लगातार वसूला जा रहा था। हालांकि इस गोलीबारी की घटना के बाद अपराधिक गिरोह को राशि देकर समझौता किए जाने की बात से मुकेश ठाकुर इनकार करते हैं। एसपी अवकाश कुमार खुद छापेमारी का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे जबकि सदर डीएसपी राजन सिन्हा के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी का गठन किया गया था। देर रात तक पुलिस की छापेमारी जारी रही।

