चुनाव:तेघड़ा की ईवीएम बरौनी एपीएसएम कॉलेज में जबकि बछवाड़ा की ईवीएम आरकेसी प्लस टू विद्यालय में रहेगी

बरौनी
बिहार विधानसभा का चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न हुआ आगामी 10 नवंबर को मतगणना होना निश्चित है। संपन्न हुए मतदान के बाद तेघड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र एवं बछवाड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के तमाम ईवीएम को मतगणना तक सुरक्षित रखने एवं 10 नवंबर को शांतिपूर्ण एवं पारदर्शी मतगणना के लिए बरौनी में सेंटर बनाया गया है।

जिसके तहत तेघड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के ईवीएम को बरौनी एपीएसएम कॉलेज में, जबकि बछवाड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी ईवीएम को आर के सी प्लस टू विद्यालय में ना सिर्फ रखा जाना है बल्कि 10 नवंबर को इसी केंद्र पर इन विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना भी होनी है। मतदान के बाद मंगलवार की शाम से इन केंद्रों पर मतदान कर्मियों द्वारा अलग-अलग मतदान केंद्र का ईवीएम जमा करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई। जिसकी देर रात तक चलने की उम्मीद है।

ईवीएम को बिना किसी परेशानी के शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से बारी-बारी से जमा किए जाने के लिए बरौनी एपीएसएम कॉलेज एवं आर के सी प्लस टू विद्यालय में अलग-अलग 9-9 काउंटर बनाए गए हैं। प्रत्येक काउंटर पर कर्मियों की अलग-अलग टीम को तैनात किया गया है। जबकि यहां की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए 4 लेयर में सुरक्षाकर्मियों की टीम को तैनात की गई है।
बाजार व सदर अस्पताल रहा सुनसान
दूसरे चरण के मतदान के दिन मंगलवार को शहर का मेन मार्केट सहित अन्य मार्केट स्वत: बंद रहा। कुछ जगहों पर छिटपुट दुकानें खुली रही, जिसके कारण सड़कें सुनसान रहा। वोटिंग को लेकर लोगों ने अपना-अपना प्रतिष्ठान खोलने से अच्छा छुट्टी मनाना बेहतर समझा। सभी सात विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव होने की वजह से सदर अस्पताल में गंभीर मरीज ही पहुंचे। इमरजेंसी काउंटर पर पर्चा काट रहे कर्मी ने बताया कि दो बजे तक मात्र 15 मरीज ही पहुंचे।

