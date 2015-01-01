पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:पहली बार ननिहाल आए दाे वर्षीय दिव्यांश का शव घर के ही पीछे के गड्ढा से बरामद

बरौनी2 घंटे पहले
रोते बिलखते परिजन।
  • शव को सड़क पर रखकर लोगों ने विरोध में चार घंटे के लिए किया रोड जाम
  • 16 नवंबर की शाम ननिहाल से गायब हुआ था दिव्यांश, हत्या का आरोप

अपने जन्म के बाद पहली बार अपने ननिहाल कील गढ़हारा आया 2 वर्षीय दिव्यांश का शव गायब होने के तकरीबन 65 घंटे बाद ननिहाल स्थिति घर के पीछे के ही गड्ढे से गुरुवार की सुबह बरामद हुआ। शव मिलते ही पूरे मोहल्ले में कोहराम मच गया। दिव्यांश शाहपुर थाना के समस्तीपुर गांव निवासी संतोष कुमार सिंह का पुत्र एवं गढ़हरा सहायक थाना अंतर्गत कील गढ़हरा निवासी संजय सिंह का नाती बताया जाता है। शव मिलने की सूचना मिलते ही गढ़हरा सहायक थाना की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। लेकिन पोस्टमार्टम से शव के वापस आने के बाद परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने बेगूसराय बरौनी कॉल बोर्ड रोड के ठाकुरी चक के पास शव को सड़क पर ही रख कर दिव्यांश की अपहरण कर हत्या किए जाने का आरोप लगाते हुए धरना पर बैठ गए। इस दौरान लगातार समझाने के बावजूद देर शाम तक लोग धरना पर बैठ कर सड़क जाम किए रहे। जिससे उक्त स्थल के दोनों तरफ दर्जनों वाहनों की कतार लगी रही। बाद में पुलिस द्वारा 72 घंटे के अंदर घटना में संलिप्त अपराधी की पहचान किए जाने एवं उस पर कार्रवाई किए जाने के आश्वासन के बाद लोगों ने जाम हटाया।

दिव्यांस का किया अपहरण, दबाव में कर दी हत्या
दिव्यांश की मां रानी देवी ने बताया कि दिव्यांश के जन्म के बाद पहली बार वह अपने पति व बच्चा के साथ 15 नवंबर की शाम अपने मायके कील गढहारा आई थी। सब कुछ ठीक-ठाक था। छठ को लेकर घर में उत्सव का माहौल था। लेकिन अगले दिन 16 नवंबर की शाम दिव्यांश एकाएक घर से गायब हो गया। जिसके बाद पहले घर के लोगों द्वारा फिर मोहल्ले के लोगों द्वारा खोजबीन के बाद इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। लेकिन गुरुवार की सुबह घर के पीछे के गड्ढे के किनारे से दिव्यांश का शव मिला। रानी का आरोप है कि आसपास के ही कोई लोग दिव्यांश का अपहरण किया। फिर बाद में पुलिस के बढ़ रहे दबाव एवं मुहल्ले के लोगों की बढ़ती सक्रियता के कारण उसकी हत्या कर घर के पीछे के गड्ढे में फेंक दिया गया।

टायर जलाकर सड़क जाम करते आक्रोशित लोग।
पुलिस लगातार कर रही थी दिव्यांश की खाेजबीन
सहायक थाना गढ़हरा के थानाध्यक्ष रंजन कुमार ठाकुर ने बताया कि दिव्यांश के गायब होने की सूचना के तुरंत बाद से ही पुलिस उसकी खोजबीन के लिए तत्पर हो गई थी। परिजनों द्वारा किसी पर भी आशंका नहीं जाहिर करने के बावजूद पुलिस एक ओर श्वान दस्ता से तो दूसरी ओर तकनीकी विधि से मामले की जांच में जुटी थी। कील गढ़हरा के आसपास के तमाम सीसी कैमरा के अलावे मुख्य पथ के सीसी कैमरा को खंगाला गया। इसके अलावे पुलिस की एक टीम परिजनों व ग्रामीणों के साथ उसके बताए जगहों पर भी लगातार खोजबीन करती रही। ठकुरीचक में जाम के दौरान तेघरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक राम रतन सिंह मौके पर पहुंच कर परिजनों को ढांढ़स दिया एवं मामले में पुलिस से पूछताछ की।

