अच्छी खबर:17 दिसंबर से प्रत्येक गुरुवार को जम्मू के लिए चलेगी ट्रेन

बरौनी2 घंटे पहले
बरौनी--बरौनी जंक्शन में यात्रा के लिए मौजूद रेल यात्रा
  • पूर्व मध्य रेलवे ने भागलपुर से बरौनी होते हुए अमरनाथ एक्सप्रेस को स्पेशल ट्रेन बनाकर चलाने की तैयारी पूरी कर ली
  • अमरनाथ स्पेशल चलाने की तैयारी पूरी

कोविड-19 के दौरान बंद हुए ट्रेनों के सामान्य परिचालन की अवधि के तकरीबन 8 महीने बीतने के बाद अब क्षेत्र के लोगों का एक बार फिर जम्मू कश्मीर क्षेत्र की ट्रेन से यात्रा संभव हो पाएगी। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे ने भागलपुर से भाया सुल्तानगंज, जमालपुर, किऊल के रास्ते बरौनी होते हुए जम्मूतवी तक के लिए पूर्व में चलने वाली अमरनाथ एक्सप्रेस को स्पेशल ट्रेन बनाकर चलाने की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। अगर सब कुछ ठीक-ठाक रहा तो अब तक के निर्णय के अनुसार यह ट्रेन 15 दिसम्बर से प्रत्येक मंगलवार को जम्मूतवी से वाया समस्तीपुर, बरौनी, क्यूल के रास्ते भागलपुर के लिए एवं 17 दिसम्बर से प्रत्येक गुरुवार को भागलपुर से यह ट्रेन वाया क्यूल, बरौनी, समस्तीपुर के रास्ते जम्मूतवी के लिए प्रस्थान करेगी। हालांकि इस ट्रेन के स्पेशल ग्रेड की श्रेणी देकर चलाए जाने के बाद इसमें यात्रा करने वाले लोगों को पूर्व के अनुपात में अधिक राशि यात्रा टिकट के रूप में व्यय करनी होगी। लेकिन इस ट्रेन में यात्रा के पूर्व यात्रियों को अपनी बर्थ या अपनी सीटें पूर्व से आरक्षित करवाना अनिवार्य होगा। साथ ही चुकी इन ट्रेनों में वेटिंग टिकट लेकर यात्रा की अनुमति स्वीकृत नहीं है। इसीलिए इस ट्रेन में उपलब्ध सीट व बर्थ से अधिक यात्रियों के यात्रा नहीं करने की स्थिति में ट्रेन के यात्रियों को भीड़-भाड़ से राहत मिलेगी। जिससे उनकी यात्रा शांतिमय, आरामदायक एवं सुरक्षित होगी।

जम्मूतवी से प्रत्येक मंगलवार को खुलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन, 5.15 बजे बरौनी पहुंचेगी
वापसी में प्रत्येक मंगलवार को 05098 नंबर की यह स्पेशल ट्रेन जम्मूतवी से रात 22:45 बजे चलकर तीसरे दिन 4:00 बजे समस्तीपुर जंक्शन एवं 5:15 बजे बरौनी पहुंचेगी। जो बरौनी से प्रस्थान कर क्यूल, जमालपुर तथा सुल्तानगंज रेलवे स्टेशन रुकते हुए सुबह 9:55 बजे भागलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

व्यवसायियों को होगी सहूलियत
इस ट्रेन के चलने से बर्फ की पहाड़ियों एवं पर्वत श्रृंखला में भ्रमण करने के इच्छुक लोगों के लंबे समय का इंतजार खत्म तो होगा ही, साथ ही सर्दी के मौसम में गर्म ऊनी कपड़ा के सबसे बड़े बाजार वह मंडी माने जाने वाले क्षेत्र में जाने आने के लिए व्यवसायियों को भी सहूलियत होगी।

प्रत्येक गुरुवार को भागलपुर से खुलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन
05097 नंबर की यह स्पेशल ट्रेन प्रत्येक गुरुवार को रात में 23:55 बजे भागलपुर से प्रस्थान कर 00:17 बजे सुल्तानगंज, 1:02 बजे जमालपुर, 2:40 बजे क्यूल एवं दूसरे दिन 4:40 बजे सुबह बरौनी जंक्शन पहुंचेगी। जो बरौनी से प्रस्थान कर समस्तीपुर, मुजफ्फरपुर, हाजीपुर, सोनपुर, छपरा, सिवान, भटनी, देवरिया, गोरखपुर, बस्ती, गोण्डा, लखनऊ, शाहजहांपुर, बरेली, मुरादाबाद, लक्सर, रुड़की, सहारनपुर, यमुनानगर जगधर, अंबाला कैंट, लुधियाना, जालंधर कैंट, पठानकोट कैंट तथा कठुआ होते हुए तीसरे दिन 13:00 बजे जम्मूतवी पहुंचेगी।

