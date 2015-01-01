पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुर्माना:मास्क जांच अभियान चलाकर प्रशासन ने वसूली जुर्माना राशि

बरबीघा/शेखपुरा4 घंटे पहले
जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर परिवहन विभाग के द्वारा रोको टोको अभियान चलाया गया। जिसको लेकर जिले विभिन्न स्थानों पर पुलिस एवं वरीय अधिकारियों के द्वारा रोको टोको अभियान चलाया गया है। इसके साथ ही बिना मास्क पहन कर घूम रहे लोगों कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन को पालन करने का अपील किया गया। इसके साथ ही भीड़- भाड़ वाली जगह से दूरी बनाये रखने तथा मास्क पहन कर घर से बाहर निकलने का निर्देश दिया।इस बाबत डीटीओ शशि शेखरम ने बताया कि विभिन्न स्थानों पर चलाए गए रोको-टोको अभियान में कुल 10 लोगो से 500 रूपया जुर्माना वसूला गया। वहीं, बरबीघा थाना पुलिस के द्वारा विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर सघन मास्क जांच अभियान चलाकर कुल ₹3 हजार रुपये जुर्माना राशि वसूल की।

इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष जयशंकर मिश्र ने बताया कि एसपी दयाशंकर के निर्देश के आलोक में मंगलवार को यह अभियान चलाया गया। कुल 40 व्यक्तियों को बिना मास्क के पाए जाने के कारण ₹50 की दर से जुर्माना राशि की वसूली की गयी। इस क्रम में मोटरसाइकिल के कागजात, हेलमेट आदि का भी जांच किया। जिससे कुल एक हजार की राशि वसूली गई। उन्होंने कहा कि यह अभियान जारी रहेगा।

