मांग:मुख्य मार्ग पर निर्माण की वजह से दिन भर लगता है जाम, ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बनाने की कर रहे मांग

बरबीघा5 घंटे पहले
लगतार जाम की समस्या से जूझ रहे बरबीघा शहरवासियों ने एसपी दयाशंकर से हटिया मोड़, थाना चौक और गंगटी मोड पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस व्यवस्था बनाने जाने की मांग किया है। इस बाबत स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि बरबीघा हटिया चौक से गंगटी मोड तक सड़क निर्माण कार्य जारी है। जिसको लेकर इस सड़क पर वन वे व्यवस्था है। जिसके कारण वाहन व राहगीरों को आवागमन में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं, वन वे रहने के कारण दिन भर में कई बार जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाती है। दूसरी तरफ बरबीघा शहर में नो एंट्री का प्रतिबंध होने के बावजूद भी बड़ी गाड़ियां और ट्रैक्टर आदि का प्रवेश मुख्य बाजार में होते रहता है। जिस कारण भी बरबीघा बाजार में भी जाम की स्थिति लग जाती है। इस परेशानी से निजात पाने के लिए बरबीघा की जनता ने एसपी दयाशंकर को शीध्र ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने की मांग कर रहे है।

