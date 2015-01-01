पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी पूजा:गौशाला में गोपाष्टमी पूजा धूमधाम से मनाई

बरबीघा12 घंटे पहले
बरबीघा के प्राचीनतम गौशाला में गोपाष्टमी पूजा धूमधाम से मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर गौशाला के सभी गायों को विशेष रूप से नहलाया गया। इसके साथ ही तिलक लगाकर पूजा-अर्चना भी की गई। इसके साथ ही लक्ष्मी और गणेश भगवान की भी पूजा-अर्चना की गई।

इस मौके पर लोगों ने गौवंश के उत्थान का संकल्प लिया। इस बाबत जानकारी देते हुए स्थानीय समाजसेवी विजय कुमार बरनवाल ने बताया कि कार्तिक महीने के अष्टमी के दिन प्रत्येक साल गोपाष्टमी पूजा का आयोजन किया जाता है। जिसमें गौशाला की विशेष साफ-सफाई के साथ ही गौवंश की सुरक्षा और उत्थान को लेकर पूजा पाठ का आयोजन किया जाता है। इस अवसर पर गायों के लिए विशेष प्रकार से भोजन की व्यवस्था की गई थी। दरअसल, एक दशक पूर्व बरबीघा गौशाला में रंगारंग कार्यक्रम किया जाता था। जिसमें दिन में गौशाला के मैदान में मेला, खेल-कुश्ती का आयोजन होता था तथा रात्रि में स्थानीय और बाहरी कलाकारों द्वारा भक्ति एवं सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम किया जाता था।

छठ के समापन के बाद गौशाला में आयोजित होने वाला गोपाष्टमी मेला का क्षेत्रीय लोग भरपूर लुफ्त उठाते थे। गौशाला कमेटी के प्रबंधन की उदासीनता के कारण होने वाले आयोजनों पर ग्रहण लग गया था, लेकिन इस बार यह परंपरा स्थानीय सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपने प्रयास से शुरू कराया है। परिणाम स्वरूप वर्षों बाद बरबीघा गौशाला में इस बार गोपाष्टमी मेला का आयोजन हुआ। हालांकि इस अवसर पर कम लोग उपस्थित हुए हैं। इस मौके पर गौशाला के उत्थान का संकल्प लिया गया और लोगों से भी गायों के रखरखाव और गौशाला के उत्थान के लिए सहयोग की अपील की गई।

