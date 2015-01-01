पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शॉर्ट टर्म लोन:बरबीघा का बंद रहने वाला सरकारी दुग्ध शीत केंद्र खुला

बरबीघा4 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों को मिल रहा है शॉर्ट टर्म लोन

एक बार फिर शेखपुरा में दैनिक भास्कर की खबर का असर हुआ है। शुक्रवार को दैनिक भास्कर में प्रकाशित खबर के बाद बरबीघा में महीनों से बंद पड़े सरकारी दुग्ध शीत केंद्र का ताला अब खुल गया है। भास्कर की टीम ने जब जायजा लिया तो देखा कि दुग्ध शीत केंद्र की सफाई जोरों शोरों से चल रही थी तथा स्थानीय प्रभारी प्रबंधक अमित कुमार सहित सभी कर्मी मुस्तैद पाए गए। हालांकि इस दौरान कोई किसान नजर नहीं आए। जानकारी हो कि इस दुग्ध शीत केंद्र का उद्घाटन मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के द्वारा किया गया है।

इस केंद्र पर प्रतिदिन 15000 लीटर दूध फ्रीजिंग करने की क्षमता है। इसके विरुद्ध शीत केंद्र पर मात्र 6000 लीटर दूध का आयात हो रहा है। इस बाबत दुग्ध केंद्र के प्रभारी ने बताया कि किसी कारण से इस केंद्र से गठित दुग्ध उत्पादको कि संख्या घट गयी है। पूर्व में 407 दुग्ध सहयोग समितियां जुड़ी थी, वर्तमान में मात्र 187 समितियां काम कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि इन दिनों जानवरों को चारा मिलने में परेशानी हो रही है। जिसके कारण दूध उत्पादन घट गया है। वहीं, अक्टूबर-नवंबर माह में प्रायः मवेशी गर्भधारण करते हैं जिससे दूध की कमी हो गई है। इसके साथ ही करोना काल में प्रवासी मजदूर घर को लौट के आए हैं, गांव में दूध का खपत बढ़ गया है। इसलिए केंद्र पर दूध का आयात घट गया है।
किसानों को मिल रहा है शॉर्ट टर्म लोन
प्रभारी प्रबंधक अमित कुमार ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में दुग्ध उत्पादन क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री योजना के तहत किसानों का (केसीसी) बैंक माध्यम से खोला जा रहा है। जिससे किसानों को शॉर्ट टर्म लोन उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। इस लोन की स्वीकृति ग्रामीण स्तर पर गठित दुग्ध समिति के सदस्यों को दी जाती है। लोन की अनुशंसा उनके द्वारा किया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि क्षेत्र में जितना भी दूध का उत्पादन होगा, पूर्ण उत्पादन की खरीद की व्यवस्था केंद्र के द्वारा की जाएगी ।

