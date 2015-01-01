पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:वर्चस्व को लेकर दो गांवों के बीच बढ़ी खून-खराबा की आशंका

बरबीघा4 घंटे पहले
  • छठ घाट पर हुए गोलीबारी की घटना में प्राथमिकी

बरबीघा के पुनेसरा और शेरपर गांव के बीच वर्चस्व की लड़ाई में मालती पोखर छठ घाट पर शनिवार को हुई गोलीबारी की घटना के बाद अब खुनी संघर्ष की संभावना बढ़ गयी है। जिसके कारण दोनों के गांव के ग्रामीण दहशत में हैं। घटित हुई गोलीबारी की इस घटना में शेरपर गांव के राजकुमार सिंह के पुत्र सोनू कुमार पुनेसरा गांव के अरुण सिंह का पुत्र टीटू कुमार, खेतलपूरा निवासी स्व.मनोज सिंह का पुत्र छोटे कुमार, बरबीघा नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के नर्सरी मोहल्ला निवासी अजय यादव और चांदी यादव तथा बरबीघा निवासी रामवृक्ष सिंह के पुत्र गोरे कुमार को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया है।

दरसअल, शनिवार की सुबह जब श्रद्धालु क्षेत्र के प्रसिद्ध मालती पोखर छठ घाट पर उगते सूरज को अर्घ देकर घर लौट रहे थे, तभी पुनेसरा एवं शेर पर गांव के दो गुटों के बीच पुरानी विवाद को लेकर मारपीट शुरू हो गयी। इस दौरान दोनों तरफ से कई राउंड फायरिंग भी किया गया था। गोली की आवाज सुनकर छठ घाट पर भगदड़ मच गई और चंद मिनटों में भीड़ भाड़ वाला मालती पोखर पर सन्नाटा छा गया। वहीं, बरबीघा थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि एक पक्ष की ओर से पांच लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज़ कराया गया है। हालाँकि पुलिस स्थानीय गवाह सहित अन्य सभी बिंदुओं पर जाँच कर अन्य लोगों की पहचान में जुटी हुई है। जल्द ही सभी लोगों को गिरफ्तार का जेल भेज दिया जाएगा।

