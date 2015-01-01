पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवागमन:नो इंट्री के बावजूद जारी है भारी वाहनों का आवागमन

बरबीघा3 घंटे पहले
ॉबरबीघा नगर क्षेत्र में प्रतिदिन लग रहे जाम से लोग त्रस्त हैं। सबसे बुरा हाल हटिया चौक से थाना चौक तक का है। इस मार्ग पर नो एंट्री के बावजूद धड़ल्ले से भारी वाहनों का आवागमन हो रहा है। जानकारी हो कि बरबीघा शहर में सुबह 08 बजे से रात्रि 08 बजे तक भारी वाहनों का आवागमन प्रतिबंधित है। इसके लिए नगर क्षेत्र के बाहरी क्षेत्र, शेखपुरा रोड पर संत मैरी स्कूल के समीप, बिहारशरीफ रोड पर मिशन ओपी के समीप, वारसलीगंज रोड पर नया हटिया के समीप एवं सरमेरा रोड पर केवटी ओपी के समीप पुलिस बल की व्यवस्था की गई है। फिर भी भारी वाहनों का आवागमन जारी है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि सीमाओं पर प्रतिनियुक्त पुलिस बल द्वारा चंद नजराना लेकर प्रतिबंध को तोड़ा जा रहा है।

क्षेत्र में पुलिस कि कार्यशैली पर प्रश्न लगना शुरू हो गया है। दैनिक भास्कर ने कई बार इस जन समस्या को प्रकाशित किया पर ना जाने क्यों स्थानीय पुलिस प्रशासन और बरबीघा नगर परिषद इस समस्या को दूर करने में अपना हाथ खड़ा कर रही है। इन दिनों हटिया मोड़ से थाना चौक तक सड़क कार्य प्रगति पर है। एक तरफा संकीर्ण रोड पर वाहनों के आवागमन से जाम लग जाता है। इस मुख्य रोड से उत्तर बिहार और दक्षिण झारखंड का आगमन होता है। दूसरी तरफ क्षेत्र की घनी आबादी भी इसी मुख्य रोड से बरबीघा बाज़ार जाती है। बरबीघा की जनता शेखपुरा पुलिस कप्तान दयाशंकर से थाना चौक और हटिया चौक पर पुलिस बल की व्यवस्था कि मांग कि है।

