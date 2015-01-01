पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:बेलछी में मेड़ के विवाद में पड़ोसी ने युवक के सीने में मारी गोली, मौत

बाढ़12 घंटे पहले
  • घटना के बाद से टाल क्षेत्र में भारी तनाव व दहशत व्याप्त

अनुमंडल के टाल क्षेत्र स्थित बेलछी थाने के गनीचक गांव में मेड़ काटने के विवाद में मंगलवार की सुबह बदमाशों ने 28 वर्षीय युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इस घटना से टाल क्षेत्र में भारी तनाव व दहशत कायम है। पुलिस क्षेत्र की नाकेबंदी कर हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए सघन छापेमारी अभियान चला रही है, लेकिन खबर लिखे जाने तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी थी।

बेलछी थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि गनीचक में मंगलवार की सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे अशोक यादव अपने खेत में काम कर रहा था। इस दौरान वह खेत के मेड़ की सफाई करने लगा। इस बीच उसके पड़ोसी खेत में पहुंच गए। दोनों पक्षों के बीच मेड़ काटने को लेकर तीखी नोकझोंक हुई।

बहस के दौरान पड़ोसी के कई समर्थक मौके पर पहुंच गए। अशोक यादव द्वारा मेड़ काटने को लेकर दूसरे पक्ष के लोग काफी आक्रोशित हो गए और फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। गोली अशोक यादव की छाती में जा लगी। गोली लगते ही घटनास्थल पर भगदड़ मच गई और हमलावर भाग खड़े हुए।

गोलीबारी की आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीणों के साथ अशोक के परिजन भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। जख्मी को उपचार के लिए नालंदा जिले के बिहारशरीफ अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डाॅक्टराें ने उसे मृत घाेषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतक की पत्नी ललिता देवी के बयान पर मामला दर्ज किया जा रहा है। घटनास्थल से खोखे की बरामदगी नहीं हो सकी है।

अनुमंडल में एक हफ्ते में तीन हत्या
बाढ़ अनुमंडल में विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद अपराध का ग्राफ तेजी से बढ़ा है। इससे लोग दहशत में हैं। एक सप्ताह में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने एक महिला समेत तीन लोगों की हत्या कर दी, जबकि गोली से जख्मी एक वृद्ध जीवन के लिए जूझ रहा है। अथमलगोला थाना क्षेत्र के चंदा गांव में 21 नवंबर को सनकी पति ने पत्नी की गोलीमार कर हत्या कर दी थी।

इसी दिन घोसवरी थाना क्षेत्र के धनकडोभ गांव में दामाद ने ससुर को गोली मार कर घायल कर दिया था। 22 नवंबर की रात में अपने दालान पर सो रहे 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध पर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाकर हत्या कर दी गई। मंगलवार को बेलछी थाना क्षेत्र के गनीचक गांव में मामूली विवाद में बदमाशों ने अशोक यादव की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।

दानापुर में सुरक्षा गार्ड की हत्या में अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज
रूपसपुर इलाके में बेली रोड स्थित एक बुक स्टोर के सुरक्षा गार्ड अखिलेश कुमार की रविवार की रात हुई हत्या के मामले में पुत्र मनीष कुमार ने अज्ञात बदमाश के खिलाफ लिखित शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर बुक स्टोर सहित आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज की पड़ताल कर रही है।

बुक स्टोर के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दिखता है कि रविवार रात 12 बजे 25 से 30 साल का युवक गेट खुलवाता है। उसके बाद कुछ देर तक गार्ड से बातचीत करता है। बातचीत के दौरान वह चाकू से गार्ड के गले पर वार करता है। उसके बाद गार्ड की छाती पर भी वार कर बदमाश फरार हो जाता है।

जबकि गंभीर रूप से जख्मी गार्ड वहीं बैठ जाता है। समय पर इलाज नहीं मिलने और अधिक खून निकलने से उसकी मौत हो जाती है। थानाध्यक्ष चन्द्र भान ने बताया कि पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर बदमाश की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है।

