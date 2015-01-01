पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारूण:ओवरलोडेड ट्रक पर नहीं लग रहा लगाम

बारूण33 मिनट पहले
बारूण में ओवरलोडिंग व अवैध बालू दुलाई पर शिकंजा कसने का फरमान बेअसर नजर आ रहा है। परिवहन विभाग व खनन विभाग कभी-कभार अभियान चलाकर ओवरलोडिंग व अवैध बालू खनन पर रोक लगाने की औपचारिकताएं 10-20 ट्रकें व ट्रैक्टर पकड़ कर पूरी कर देता है। बाकी ओवरलोड ट्रकों को सड़कों पर फर्राटा भरने की खुली छूट दे दी गई है।

बालू लदे ओवरलोड ट्रकों को जैसे ही सिग्नल मिलता है बारुण नवीनगर रोड पर फर्राटा भरने लगते हैं। सड़क पर परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारी नजर आते हैं और न ही पुलिस। ग्रामीण सड़कों की बात करें तो बारुण नवीनगर रोड में मेंह पुल से जीटी रोड होते हुए बनारस के लिए शाम 7 बजे से पूरी रात्रि तक बालू लदी ओवरलोड गाड़ियां गुजरती है।

इन गाड़ियों के आगे पीछे बुलेट और स्काॅर्पियो पर सवार गाड़ी मालिक रहते हैं। वे चालकों को पुलिस का लोकेशन देते हैं। शनिवार को बारुण- नवीनगर रोड पूरी तरह जाम था। ये एक दिन का नही है। प्रत्येक दिन शाम में जाम लग जाता है।

