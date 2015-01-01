पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कब रुकेगा अवैध खनन:सोन में खनन टीम पर हमला कर पोकलेन समेत 5 वाहन छुड़ाकर भागे बालू माफिया

बारूण2 दिन पहले
  • नरारी थाना क्षेत्र के शोभेखाप गांव की घटना, जान बचाकर भागी पुलिस टीम, अपराधियों के सामने नहीं टिक सकी

बुधवार को सोन नदी में छापेमारी करने गई खनन और पुलिस टीम पर बालू माफियाओं ने जानलेवा हमला कर किया और पांच गाड़ी छुड़ाकर फरार हो गए। इस दौरान दोनों तरफ से जमकर पत्थरबाजी होने की सूचना मिली है, लेकिन इस पत्थरबाजी में खनन टीम के अधिकारी बाल-बाल बचे। वरना उनकी जान भी जा सकती थी। घटना नरारी थाना क्षेत्र के शोभेखाप गांव समीप सोन नदी की है। जिला खनन पदाधिकारी मुकेश कुमार व नरारी थाना पुलिस शोभेखाप गांव के पास छापेमारी किया।

जहां अवैध खनन में लगे तीन ट्रैक्टर, एक जेसीबी और एक पोकलेन को जब्त कर लिया। 10 से 12 की संख्या में यह टीम थी। अधिकारियों के छापेमारी से पहले तो वहां हड़कंप मच गया। वाहन चालक और खनन में लगे लोग मौके से फरार हो गए। खनन टीम जब्त वाहन को थाने ले जाने की विचार कर रही थी।

छापेमारी के 10 मिनट बाद खनन टीम पर बोल दिया हमला, बाल-बाल बचे : खनन टीम के छापेमारी के 10 मिनट बाद बालू माफिया अपने वाहन को छुड़ाने के लिए 50 की संख्या में सोन नदी में आ धमके। अधिकारियों को चारो तरफ से घेरकर पत्थरबाजी शुरू कर दिया। अधिकारी और पुलिस टीम ने भी बचते हुए मोर्चा संभाला और पत्थरबाजी शुरू किया। फायरिंग करने के लिए धमकी दी, लेकिन बालू माफिया के हौंसला पर कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ा और लगातार पत्थरबाजी जारी रखा। करीब 20 मिनट के पत्थरबाजी में बुरी तरह से खनन और पुलिस टीम फंस गई।

बारूण में रोज होता है सरकार के आदेश का खुलेआम हनन

बारूण में सिर्फ अवैध खनन नहीं। सरकार का रोज आदेश हनन होता है। लाल बालू का काला खेल का सबसे बड़ा अड्‌डा बारूण बन चुका है। यहां से हजारों गाड़ियां रोजाना वैध और उनसे दोगुना अवैध निकलती है। बारूण शहर में प्रवेश के साथ ही बालू लदे अवैध गाड़ियों का रैला सरेआम देखा जा सकता है। पुलिस भी रोज देखती है, लेकिन वरीय स्तर से जब दबाव मिलता है तो खानापूर्ति करने के लिए छापेमारी की जाती है।

कार्रवाई के नाम पर सिर्फ नियम का हवाला देकर जुर्माना कर गाड़ियों को छोड़ दिया जाता है। बालू माफिया जुर्माना भरने में कोई गुरेज नहीं मानते। क्योंकि उनकी कमाई हर रोज हजारों से लेकर लाखों में होती है। लिहाजा उनका हौंसला बुलंद है। खनन टीम पर सोन नदी में हमला होना ये कोई नई बात नहीं है।

10 से 12 बार सोन नदी में खनन और पुलिस टीम पर बालू माफिया हमला कर चुके हैं। कुछ साल पहले तत्कालीन खनन पदाधिकारी वीणा कुमारी और बारूण के तत्कालीन सीओ पर बालू माफिया हमला किए थे। जिसमें दोनों अधिकारियों को गंभीर चोटें आयी थी।

तत्कालीन डीएम राहुल रंजन महिवाल ने दर्जनों बार सोन में छापेमारी की थी, लेकिन उस वक्त भी बालू माफिया के हौंसले कमजोर नहीं हुए थे। उस वक्त भी कई बार प्रशासन और बालू माफिया आमने-सामने आए। कुछ माह पहले डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल के आदेश पर सदर एसडीओ डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार, एसडीपीओ अनूप कुमार ने छापेमारी कर 100 से ज्यादा वाहन पकड़े थे। वह कार्रवाई सूबे के बड़े कार्रवाई माना जा रहा था।

हाथ में कानून लेने वाले बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे

एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका ने बताया कि हाथ में कानून लेने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। चाहे वह कोई भी हो। इस घटना की सूचना मिली है। पुलिस आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है।

