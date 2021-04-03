पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:समाज में परिवर्तन के लिए आज की युवा पीढ़ी को आगे आने की है आवश्यकता

बारूण4 घंटे पहले
  • बारूण प्रखंड के जोगिया में बिहार लेनिन जगदेव प्रसाद की 99वीं जयंती को आयोजन

समाज में परिर्वतन के लिए युवाओं को आगे आना होगा। बिहार लेनिन जगदेव प्रसाद किसी जाति के नहीं बल्कि सिद्धांत व विचार के प्रतिक थे। उक्त बातें गुरूवार को बारूण प्रखंड के जोगिया में आयोजित जयंती समारोह को संबोधित दकरते हुए वक्ताओं ने कही।

बिहार लेनिन जगदेव प्रसाद की 99वीं जयंती समारोह की शुरूआत उनके प्रतिमा पर पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सह रालोसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुशवाहा, पूर्व मंत्री नागमणि कुशवाहा, भगवान सिंह कुशवाहा सहित अन्य नेताओं ने माल्यार्पण कर किया। इसके बाद मंचीय कार्यक्रम आयोजित की गई।

कार्यक्रम का संचालन अधिवक्ता वीरेंद्र कुमार ने किया। जगदेव चेतना मंच के अध्यक्ष भागवत मेहता, सचिव दुर्गेश कुमार, कोषाध्यक्ष रामकेवल मेहता, मीडिया प्रबंधक संजीत कुमार मेहता के द्वारा आगन्तुक अतिथियों का स्वागत किया गया।
जगदेव बाबू ने न्याय प्रणाली में असामनता व समानता के लिए आवाज उठाया
कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन भाषण देते हुए पूर्व मंत्री भगवान सिंह कुशवाहा ने कहा कि जगदेव प्रसाद ने न्याय प्रणाली में जो असमानता व समानता के लिए आवाज उठाया था । जो आज भी व्यवस्था में बना हुआ है। पूर्व मंत्री व जगदेव प्रसाद के बेटे नागमणि कुशवाहा ने कहा कि जगदेव प्रसाद किसी जाति के पहचान नही थे।

वे एक विचार एवं सिद्धान्त के पहचान थे। वे देश मेंं शोषित ,पीड़ित के उत्थान के लिए संघर्ष किया और डटकर चुनौतियों का सामना किया। उन्होंने ही मार्ग प्रशस्त किया उसके कारण ही आज देश के सर्वोच्य पद पर राष्ट्रपति के रूप में दलित विराजमान हैं तो वहीं प्रधानसेवक के रूप में अतिपिछड़ा।

जयंती और शहादत मनाना केवल औपचारिकता न समझें, इसे धरातल पर उतारने की जरूरत

भारत सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री सह रालोसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने सभा को सम्बोधित करते हुए कहा कि आज जगदेव प्रसाद को माननेवाले की संख्या बढ़ी है,इससे यह साबित होता है कि देश मे गरीबो,शोषितो ,दलितों का उत्थान हुआ है। जिस नब्बे प्रतिशत की लड़ाई वे लड़ते थे। आज उस नब्बे प्रतिशत के लोग सत्ता में पहुंच रहे हैं।

जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती और शहादत मनाना केवल औपचारिकता न समझे इसे धरातल पर स्पष्टता से उतारने की जरूरत है । केवल आयोजन करने से परिवर्तन नही होगा। परिवर्तन के लिए जगदेव प्रसाद जी के तरह अनवरत संघर्ष और आंदोलन करने की जरूरत है। आंदोलन से मार्ग प्रशस्त होते हैं ,लेकिन आंदोलन नैतिक होना चाहिए। जगदेव प्रसाद ने कभी अनैतिक आंदोलन नही किया,उनका आंदोलन नीति और सिद्धांतों के साथ जुड़ा होता था।

कार्यक्रम में ये भी रहे माैजूद
पूर्व विधायक राजाराम सिंह,सुरेश मेहता,ओबरा से लोजपा के विधानसभा प्रत्याशी रहे डॉ. प्रकाश चन्द्रा, हम के विधानसभा प्रत्यासी श्रवण भुइंया, बसपा नेता लव मेहता, रालोसपा के विधानसभा प्रत्यासी धर्मेंद्र कुमार चंद्रवंशी, बैजनाथ मेहता, उषाशरण, जिला पार्षद सुरेंद्र पासवान,पैक्स अध्यक्ष जितेंद्र सिंह, अमरेंद्र मेहता, विनोद मेहता, ब्रजेश मेहता,जिला सचिव संतोष मेहता, अशोक मेहता मौजूद रहे।

