पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:4 लूटकांडों के 6 बदमाश समेत 10 गिरफ्तार

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेगूसराय में आरोपियों के बारे में जानकारी देते एसपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
बेगूसराय में आरोपियों के बारे में जानकारी देते एसपी।
  • हथियार समेत 33 हजार बरामद

पुलिस ने 4 लूटकांडों में शामिल 6 बदमाशों समेत 10 बदमाशों को 5 देशी पिस्तौल, 7 कारतूस, लुटी गई 33 हजार रूपए, लुटी गई बाइक, लूट कांड में प्रयुक्त बाइक के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने प्रेस वार्ता के दौरान बताया कि लूट कांड के आरोप में पकड़े गए आरोपियों में रिफाइनरी सहायक थाना क्षेत्र के चकबल्ली निवासी कौशल कुमार, सिंघौल सहायक थाना क्षेत्र के बजवाचक का चंदन कुमार एफसीआई ओपी क्षेत्र के बीहट, जागीर टोला का राजेश उर्फ सन्नी, मटिहानी थाना क्षेत्र के जगतपुरा का आकाश कुमार, बरौनी थाना क्षेत्र के चकबल्ली निवासी बिट्टु कुमार और सिमरिया का बाबुल कुमार उर्फ कारी उर्फ रूद शामिल है। हाल में ही बरौनी और वीरपुर थाना में हुए लुटकांडों को इसी गिरोह ने अंजाम दिया था। चारो लुट की वारदात में गिरफ्तार सभी आरोपी शामिल थे। उन्होंने बताया कि 18 जनवरी को एफसीआई के इलाके में बंधन बैंककर्मी से एक लाख रूपए लुटा गया था। लेकिन आरोपियों ने 47 हजार रुपए लुटने की बात ही स्वीकारी है। इस सम्बंध में जांच की जा रही है। आरोप सही पाये जाने पर बंधन बैंक के कर्मी पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसपी ने बताया कि पकड़े गए बदमाशों के पास से 3 पिस्तौल, 3 कारतूस, लुटी गई बाइक, लूट में प्रयुक्त बाइक, लुटी गई 33 हजार रुपए समेत 5 मोबाइल जब्त किया गया है। चारों वारदात में बाबुल ने लाइनर की भूमिका अदा की है।
नगरपालिका चौक पर हुए जानलेवा हमला के आरोप में 4 गिरफ्तार
नगरपालिका चौक पर 27 जनवरी को जेनरल स्टोर के स्टाफ अनिकेत को गोली मार कर जख्मी करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को पकड़ा है। पकडे गए आरोपियों में मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के कैथमा निवासी रामबाबू, श्याम कुमार, भगवानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के नौला निवासी नितिश कुमार और सिंघौल सहायक थाना क्षेत्र के बागवाड़ा निवासी दीपक कुमार उर्फ वोडा शामिल है। इन बदमाशों के पास से पुलिस को 2 पिस्तौल, 4 कारतूस और एक मोबाइल भी बरामद किया है। एसपी ने बताया कि क्रिकेट खेलने के दौरान हुए झगड़े के विवाद में नीतिश ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ मिल कर अनिकेत पर हमला किया था।

बनाई गई थी टीम
सदर एसडीपीओ राजन सिंहा, बरौनी थानाध्यक्ष राजीव लाल, वीरपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुचित कुमार, एफसीआई ओपी प्रभारी राजीव रंजन, गड़हारा ओपी प्रभारी रंजन ठाकुर, रिफाइनरी ओपी प्रभारी विवेक भारती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें