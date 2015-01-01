पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध की खबर:डिब्बे में कटी कलाई लेकर 100 लोग पहुंचे एसपी आॅफिस, न्याय की गुहार

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
डिब्बे में कटी कलाई लेकर 100 से अधिक महिला और पुरुष न्याय की गुहार लेकर सोमवार को एसपी कार्यालय पहुंचे। वीरपुर थाना क्षेत्र की मैदा वभनगामा पंचायत के हामोडीह के रहने वाले ग्रामीणों और मैदावभनगामा के मुखिया और सरपंच ने बताया कि 17 नवम्बर को गांव के ही बदमाशों ने रामबालक यादव के पुत्र राजकुमार यादव उनके पुत्र एवं पुत्रवधु पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। बदमाशों ने तलवार से राजकुमार यादव की बांई कलाई काट कर अलग कर दी। इस हमले में अन्य लोग बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए। अनिल कुमार, दिलीप कुमार, चंदन कुमार, रामदयाल यादव, नवीन कुमार महतो, विकास कुमार, पंकज कुमार, विजय कुमार, सोनु साह,प्रयाग साह, मो मोक्तार, मो अहमद, मो इरशाद आदि ने एसपी आॅफिस पहुंच कर न्याय की गुहार लगाई। एसपी ने ग्रामीणें को जांच कर समुचित न्याय दिलाने का आश्वासन दिया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने तलवार और फरसा से हमला करके राजकुमार यादव एवं उनके परिजनों को बुरी तरह से जख्मी कर दिया। वीरपुर पुलिस ने नामजद अभियुक्त चंदन के आवेदन पर जख्मियों पर ही जानलेवा हमला करने की एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली। मुखिया और सरपंच समेत दर्जनों ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि चंदन ने 16 नवम्बर को राजकुमार यादव एवं उनके परिजनों पर जानलेवा हमला करने और लूटपाट करने का आरोप लगाया है। जबकि उस दिन गांव में कोई वारदात ही नहीं हुई है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि राजकुमार यादव पर हुए जानलेवा हमला के बाद पुलिस ने रामजपो यादव और रामबली यादव के आवास से धारदार हथियार भी बरामद किया है।

