पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जदयू प्रत्याशी समेत 3 पर है संगीन केस दर्ज:चेरियाबरियारपुर विधानसभा में 24 प्रतिशत प्रत्याशी हैं दागी

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चेरियाबरियारपुर विधानसभा में 24 फीसदी प्रत्याशी दागी हैं। 3 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार समेत 17 प्रत्याशी चुनावी समर में खड़े हैं। जदयू की प्रत्याशी कुमारी मंजू वर्मा पर आर्म्स एक्ट, रालोसपा के सुर्दशन सिंह पर सरकारी कार्य में बाधा व जानलेवा हमला, भारतीय सबलोग पार्टी के शंभु कुमार सिंह पर मारपीट और आर्म्स का मुकदमा दर्ज है। लोकतांत्रिक जनता दल के मोहम्मद तमन्ना मारपीट के केस में अभियुक्त हैं। राजद के राजवंशी महतो, राष्ट्रीय जन जन पार्टी के अमन कुमार, बहुजन मुक्ति पार्टी के बनवारी पासवान, द प्लुरल्स पार्टी के मधु श्वेता, लोकतांत्रिक जनता दल के मोहम्मद तमन्ना, राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के रिजवाना खातून, भारतीय पार्टी लोकतांत्रिक के अंकुश कुमार यादव, जन अधिकार पार्टी लोकतांत्रिक के सुमित कुमार,लोजपा के राखी देवी, जनता दल सेक्यूलर के महेश यादव , निर्दलीय रंजीत यादव, सुदामा पासवान, वत्स पुरुषोतम पर एक भी मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं है। चेरियाबरियारपुर विधानसभा में 2 डाॅक्टर, 4 पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट, 1 ग्रेजुएट, 4 इंटर, 3 मैट्रिक, 1 नन मैट्रिक और 2 साक्षर अपना किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं। द प्लुरल्स पार्टी के मधु श्वेता एमएस हैं और जन अधिकार पार्टी लोकतांत्रिक के प्रत्याशी सुमित कुमार बीएएमएस हैं। अभी सुमित कुमार अध्ययनरत ही हैं। भारतीय सबलोग पार्टी के प्रत्याशी शंभु कुमार सिंह पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट, बीएड और पीएचडी होल्डर हैं। कुमारी मंजू वर्मा, अमन कुमार, बनवारी पासवान, राखी देवी इंटर पास हैं। सुर्दशन सिंह, वत्स पुरूषोतम और रंजीत यादव पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट हैं। राजवंशी महतो और अंकुश कुमार यादव मैट्रिक उर्तीण हैं। सुमित कुमार ग्रेजुएट हैं। मोहम्मद तमन्ना ननमैट्रिक हैं। महेश यादव और रिजवाना खातुन सिर्फ अश्रर पहचाना जानते हैं।

5 किसान, 2 मजदूर भी आजमा रहे किस्मत

पूर्व सांसद राजवंशी महतो और चेरियाबरियारपुर की पूर्व विधायक कुमारी मंजू वर्मा समेत 5 किसान, 2 मजूदर और एक रिटायर वरीय सहायक भी चेरियाबरियारपुर विधानसभा में अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं। चुनाव आयोग की बेवसाइट पर उपलब्ध आंकड़े के अनुसार कुमारी मंजु वर्मा और राजवंशी महतो का पेश कृषि है। अमन कुमार, मोहम्मद तमन्ना, वत्स पुरूषोतम, शंभु कुमार सिंह किसान हैं। महेश यादव और बनवारी पासवान मजदूर हैं। निर्दलीय सुदामा पासवान बीमा कम्पनी में वरीय सहायक के पद से अवकाशप्राप्त हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें