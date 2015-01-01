पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मंझौल ओपी पर हमला करने के मामले में 25 नामजद

मंझौलएक घंटा पहले
मंझौल ओपी पुलिस ने शनिवार को मंझौल थाना पर पत्थरबाजी एवं पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने के आरोप में 25 बदमाशों को नामजद करते हुए 250 अज्ञात पर एफआई ्आर दर्ज किया है। मंझौल ओपी प्रभारी सुभाष कुमार ने एफ आई आर दर्ज कराया है जिसमें मंझौल पंचायत 1 निवासी वीरेश हजारी पासवान समेत मंझौल खोइर टोला के अभिराज कुमार ,अमृतेश कुमार ,विट्टू कुमार रूपेश कुमार मुन्ना कुमार , लिरोपन कुमार समेत 25 को नामजद आरोपी बनाया गया है एफआईआर में कहा गया है कि मंझौल पुलिस ने बीते शनिवार को मन्टुन पासवान के शव को पुलिश के कब्जे से छीन कर एसएच 55 पर मंझौल ओपी के सामने शव को रख कर सड़क मार्ग अवरुद्ध करने, ईंट,पत्थर थाना पर चलाने तथा पुलिस पदाधिकारीयो पर जानलेवा हमला कर घायल करने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि मन्टुन पासवान की हत्या की सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुँचे ।वहाँ पर परिजन तथा ग्रामीण शव को खोजने तथा हत्यारे को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग कर रहे थे ।समझाने बुझाने के बाद हमलोग शव की खोजबीन करने लगे ।इसी दौरान मन्टुन पासवान के परिजनों ने खोइर टोला के समीप एसएच 55 को जाम कर दिया ।समझाने बुझाने पर जाम हटाया ।दूसरे दिन एसडी आर एफ के सहयोग से मच्छरहट्टा घाट के समीप गन्ना के खेत से शव को बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिये चला ।ओपी के सामने पहुंचा तो मन्टुन पासवान के परिजन एवं ग्रामीणो के द्वारा पुलिस के कब्जे से शव को छीन लिया गया और मंझौल ओपी के सामने एस एच 55 पर शव को रख कर ग्रामीणों ने सड़क मार्ग को अवरुद्ध कर दिया ।

