विस चुनाव:31 जोनल दंडाधिकारी व 293 सेक्टर पदाधिकारी काे किया गया प्रतिनियुक्त

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन नवम्बर को मतदान कराने को ले जिला प्रशासन की तैयारी पूरी

शांतिपूर्ण और भयमुक्त वातावरण में विधानसभा चुनाव सम्पन्न कराने को लेकर जिले में 07 सुपर जोनल एवं 31 जोनल दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। इसके अलावे जिले के सातो विधान सभा में कुल 293 सेक्टर पदाधिकारियों को लगाया गया है। इन सभी सेक्टर पदाधिकारियों को 30 और 31 अक्टूबर को एसपी अवकाश कुमार द्वारा चुनाव के सभी नियम और अन्य जानकारी दी जाएगी। मतदान के दिन किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी नहीं हो सके इसके लिए हरेक मतदान केन्द्र पर पैरामिल्ट्री फोर्स के अलावे अन्य सशस्त बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इसके अलावे भी फ्लांइग स्क्वायड टीम को हर समय हरेक गतिविधि पर नजर बनाए रखने का आदेश दिया गया है। डीएम ने जिले के सभी मतदाताओं से भी अपील करते हुए कहा है कि 03 नवंबर को अपने लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार का प्रयोग कर विधान सभा चुनाव में अपनी सशक्त उपस्थिति दर्ज कराएं। उन्होंने बताया कि मतदान केंद्रों पर अन्य आवश्यक व्यवस्थाओं के साथ-साथ कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर भी सभी सुरक्षात्मक उपाय किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने यह भी अपील किया कि यदि किसी व्यक्ति को आदर्श आचार संहिता (एमसीसी) के उल्लंघन के कोई मामले संज्ञान में आते हैं तो ऐसे मामलों के शिकायत के लिए भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा विकसित सी-विजिल ऐप का उपयोग करें।

वाेटिंग के दाैरान गश्ती करते रहेंगे पदाधिकारी व जवान
जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी अरविंद कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर बेगूसराय में तीन नवंबर, पूर्वाह्न 7 बजे से अपराह्न 6 बजे तक मतदान कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। उन्होनें कहा कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार, शांतिपूर्ण स्वच्छ मतदान कराने, कमजोर वर्ग के मतदाताओं के मताधिकार की रक्षा एवं विधि-व्यवस्था कार्य पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण सुपर जोनल एवं जोनल दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। सभी पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है कि वे निष्पक्ष एवं स्वतंत्र मतदान सुनिश्चित कराने हेतु सभी प्रकार के निरोधात्मक एवं सतर्कतामूलक कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

