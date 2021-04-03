पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंटरमीडिएट:चौथे दिन 548 अनुपस्थित रहे

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरूवार को परीक्षा के दोनो पालियों में कुल 548 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। प्रथम पाली में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा हुई। जिसमें कुल 21916 परीक्षार्थियों में से 21653 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए। जबकि 263 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इसी तरह दूसरी पाली में इतिहास की परीक्षा में कुल 17142 परीक्षार्थियों में से 16857 परीक्षार्थी ही उपस्थित हुए। बाकी के 285 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें