विधानसभा चुनाव:तेघड़ा विधानसभा में 58.02 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने किया शांतिपूर्ण मतदान

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

तेघड़ा नगर पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण पंचायतों में विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से मतदान सम्पन्न हो गया। सुबह सात बजे से ही मतदान शुरू हुआ। जिसमें मतदान को लेकर महिलाओं में काफी उत्साह देखा गया। साथ ही युवाओं में भी उत्साह बना रहा। तेघड़ा विधानसभा में कुल 58.02 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। वहीं तेघड़ा प्रखंड में 56.05 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया।

वहीं कुछेक पंचायतों में कुछ बुथों पर ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के कारण विलंब से मतदान शुरू हुआ। जिसमें रात गांव पंचायत में बूथ संख्या 08 पर ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के कारण डेढ़ घंटे विलंब से मतदान शुरू हुआ। वहीं पीपरादोदराज पंचायत में मध्य विद्यालय बहरबन्नी में बूथ संख्या 91 में ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के कारण 15 मिनट विलंब से मतदान शुरू हुआ।

जबकि बरौनी 03 पंचायत में पंचायत भवन में बूथ संख्या 116 पर ईवीएम गड़बड़ी के कारण 1 घंटे बीस मिनट विलंब से मतदान शुरू हुआ । वहीं इसी पंचायत में उर्दू मकतब प्राथमिक विद्यालय बरौनी 03 में ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के कारण 8:10 में मतदान शुरू है। तेघड़ा प्रखंड के पीपरादोदराज पंचायत में बुथ संख्या 90 पर राहुल कुमार के नाम पर मुकुल तांती के नाम के व्यक्ति ने वोट डाल दिया । जिसके बाद जब राहुल कुमार वोट देने पहुंचे तो उन्हें वोट गिर जाने की बात कहकर लौटा दिया गया। इस संबंध में राहुल कुमार ने डीएम को आवेदन लिखकर साजिश के तहत मतदान नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया।

वहीं पीठासीन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि उक्त मतदाता द्वारा लोकसभा चुनाव का पर्ची लेकर आया थालेकिन कर्मियों के द्वारा ध्यान नहीं देने की वजह से ऐसा हुआ है।बरौनी 03 पंचायत में अधिकतर मतदान केंद्र मतदाताओं के घर से दो किलोमीटर दूरी पर बनाया गया। जबकि मतदाताओं के घर के पास भी एक मध्य विद्यालय है। लेकिन उक्त स्थान पर मतदान केंद्र नहीं बनाया गया।

इस संबंध में बरौनी 03 के मुखिया प्रभात कुमार उर्फ पप्पू एवं अशोक कुमार चौरसिया ने ने बताया कि वार्ड पांच के मतदाताओं को दो किलोमीटर दूर मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया। जबकि कुछ ही दूर पर पंचायत भवन में उसका मतदान केंद्र नहीं बनाया गया। वहीं वार्ड 07, 13,14 के मतदाताओं को भी दो किलोमीटर दूरी पर मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया।

मुखिया ने बताया कि पंचायत के कर्मियों के अकर्मण्यता के कारण इन सभी वार्डो के मतदाताओं के लिए मध्य विद्यालय तीसरी खुंट में बनाया जा सकता था। लेकिन कर्मियों के अकर्मण्यता के कारण दो किलोमीटर दूरी पर मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया। जिससे मतदाताओं को काफी परेशानी झेलना पड़ रहा है।

छौड़ाही में 59.92 प्रतिशत मतदान
छौड़ाही प्रखंड के कुल 121 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मंगलवार को विधानसभा चुनाव छिटपुट हो हंगामे को छोड़कर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम के बीच संपन्न हो गया। इस दौरान प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित चुनाव नियंत्रण कक्ष में प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मी क्रमश: महिला पर्यवेक्षिका राज लक्ष्मी, डेजी कुमारी, शिक्षक मो वकार अहमद, शिव शंभू तांती, प्रदीप कुमार, कार्यपालक सहायक निभा कुमारी, टोला सेवक विनोद कुमार समेत अन्य कर्मियों द्वारा हर घंटे का मतदान प्रतिशत निकालने में जुटे दिखे।

नियंत्रण कक्ष के नोडल पदाधिकारी सह कृषि समन्वयक डॉ परमानन्द परमहंस ने बताया कि प्रखंड के 14 सेक्टरों में विभक्त दसों पंचायत स्थित 121 मतदान केन्द्रों पर निर्धारित समय शाम 6 बजे तक कुल 59.92 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े। जिसमें सर्वाधिक 25 हजार 521 महिलाओं द्वारा मतदान किया गया। जबकि 21 हजार 626 पुरुष मतदाता ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

