विस चुनाव:जिले में 58.89% हुआ मतदान पिछले चुनाव से 0.23% अधिक

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतदान के लिए लाइन में लगे वोटर।
  • मत का हो गया दान प्रत्याशी सहित समर्थकों को अब दस नवंबर का इंतजार
  • सबसे अधिक साहेबपुरकमाल और सबसे कम बेगूसराय में हुआ मतदान

कोरोना संक्रमण और तमाम तरह के विरोध के बावजूद बेगूसराय में मंगलवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव से .23 प्रतिशत अधिक मतदान हुआ है। विधान सभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण का मतदान मंगलवार की शाम छह बजे समाप्त हो गया। बेगूसराय के सातो सभा क्षेत्र में कुल 58.89 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। जबकि वर्ष 2015 के विधान सभा चुनाव में 58.66 प्रतिशत लोगों ने मतदान किया था। जिले भर में मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। इस दौरान जिले भर में किसी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना नहीं हुई है। हलांकि बछवाड़ा विधानसभा में चेरिया के दो बूथों पर लोगों ने मतदान का बहिष्कार जरूर किया है। वहीं मतदान के दौरान पुलिस ने 12 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। जिसपर 155 आईपीसी की धारा के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वहीं मटिहानी में अाचार संहिता उल्लंघन के मामले में जदयू के विधायक को हिरासत में लिया गया। बाद में उनपर मामला दर्ज कर थाना से ही जमानत दे दी गई। एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने बताया कि विधायक के पास से किसी भी प्रकार का आपत्तिजनक सामान नहीं बरामद हुआ है।

दो काेराेना पॉजिटिव ने भी किया मतदान
मतदान का अंतिम घंटा कोविड पॉजिटिव लोगों के मतदान के लिए रखा गया था। इस दौरान जिले भर से मात्र दो काेराेना पॉजिटिव लोगों ने पीपीई कीट पहनकर मतदान किया। डीएम ने बताया कि सातो विधान सभा क्षेत्र में हरेक बुथ पर कोविड पॉजिटिव के लिए मतदान करने की सारी सुविधा रखी थी। लेकिन भगवानपुर और बछवाड़ा में ही एक-एक कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव ने वोट किया।

खोदावंदपुर में जवान की गाड़ी पलटी
शांतिपूर्ण मतदान संपन्न कराने को लेकर ड्यूटि के दौरान खोदावंदपुर में बीएसएफ के जवान की गाड़ी पलट गई। एसपी ने बताया कि चालक की सूझबूझ के कारण वाहन में सवार सभी छह जवान सकुशल बच गए। किसी को भी किसी प्रकार क्षति नहीं हुई।

13 बैलेट यूनिट, 17 कंट्रोल यूनिट और 28 वीवी पैट बदला

मतदान के दौरान जिले के सातो विधानसभा क्षेत्र से ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत मिली। जिसके कारण कई बूथों पर लोगों को लाइन में वोटिंग के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ा। कई जगहों पर तो ढ़ाई घंटे बाद ईवीएम रिप्लेस होने के बाद मतदान शुरू हो पाया। डीएम अवकाश कुमार ने बताया कि जिले भर में कुल 13 बैलेट यूनिट, 17 कंट्रोल यूनिट जबकि 28 वीवी पैट में खराबी पाई गई थी। जिसके कारण इन सभी यूनिट को रिप्लेस कर मतदान शुरू कराया गया।

शुरुआती दो घंटे के बाद तेज हुआ मतदान
मतदान के पहले घंटे में लोगों की उत्सुकता कुछ कम दिखी। पहले घंटे में तीन फीसदी वोटिंग हुई। नौ बजे तक महज 7.2 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। दिन चढ़ने के साथ ही मतदान प्रतिशत भी बढ़ने लगा। अंतिम पांच बजे तक 57.18 प्रतिशत लोगों ने अपना मतदान किया। मालूम हो कि आठ बजे तक तीन प्रतिशत, नौ बजे तक सात प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। इसके बाद 11 बजे तक 18.97 प्रतिशत लोगों ने वोट किया। एक बजे तक 36.40 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। तीन बजे तक 48.17 प्रतिशत जबकि देर शाम पांच बजे तक 57.16 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। हलांकि छह बजे तक कुल 58.89 प्रतिशत लोगों ने मतदान किया।

