विस परिणाम:सात विधानसभा के 87 उम्मीदवार नहीं बचा पाए जमानत, 17 ने बचाई इज्जत

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साहेबपुरकमाल, बखरी, तेघड़ा व चेरियाबरियारपुर में महागठबंधन को मिली जीत
  • बेगूसराय और बछवाड़ा में बीजेपी तो मटिहानी में लोजपा के प्रत्याशी जीते

विधान सभा चुनाव 2020 में इस बार जिले के सात विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में चार सीटों पर महागठबंधन ने जबकि दो पर एनडीए और एक सीट पर लोजपा ने जीत दर्ज की है। सातो विधान सभा में तेघड़ा विधान सभा क्षेत्र में सीपीआई प्रत्याशी रामरतन सिंह ने अपने निकतटम प्रतिद्वंदी जदयू के वीरेन्द्र कुमार को सबसे अधिक 47979 वोटों से हराया। मटिहानी विधान सभा क्षेत्र में पूरे बिहार में एक मात्र सीट जीतने वाली लोजपा के उम्मीदवार राजकुमार सिंह ने चार बार विधायक रहे नरेन्द्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बोगो सिंह को करीबी मुकाबले में 333 वोट से हरा दिया।
चेरियाबरियारपुर में आरजेडी के राजवंशी महतो ने जदयू की मंजू वर्मा को 40897 वोट से हराया। वहीं बछवाड़ा में बीजेपी के सुरेन्द्र मेहता ने सीपीआई के अवधेश कुमार राय को 484 वोट से हराया। बेगूसराय में बीजेपी के कुंदन कुमार ने कांग्रेस की अमिता भूषण को 4554 वोट से हराया। बखरी में सीपीआई के सूर्यकांत पासवान ने बीजेपी के रामशंकर पासवान को 777 वोट से हराया। वहीं साहेबपुरकमाल में आरजेडी के ललन यादव ने जदयू के शशिकांत शशि को 14225 वोट से हराया।
17 को छोड़ किसी को 10 % भी वोट नहीं मिले
विधान सभा चुनाव में इस बार सातो विधान सभा क्षेत्र के कुल 87 उम्मीवार अपनी जमानत बचाने में असफल रहे। इसमें से 141 चेरियाबरियारपुर के 14, 142 बछवाड़ा के 16, 143 तेघड़ा के 12, 144 मटिहानी के 10, 145 साहेबपुर कमाल के 08, 146 बेगूसराय के 16 और 147 बखरी विधान सभा क्षेत्र के 11 उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं। जबकि मात्र 17 उम्मीदवारों ने अपनी जमानत बचाई। मालूम हो कि विधान सभा चुनाव में सातो विधान सभा क्षेत्रों को मिलाकर कुल 104 उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे।

कब जब्त होती है जमानत: जब कोई प्रत्याशी किसी भी चुनाव क्षेत्र में कुल पड़े वैध वोट का छठा हिस्सा हासिल नहीं कर पाता है तो उसकी जमानत की राशि जब्त मानी जाती है। साथ ही नामांकन के दौरान जमा कराई गई राशि उन्हें वापस नहीं मिलती है।

जो नहीं बचा पाए अपनी जमानत: चेरियाबरियारपुर में जदयू, लोजपा और राजद के उम्मदवारों के बाद सबसे अधिक रालोसपा के उम्मीदवार को 6.98 प्रतिशत वोट मिले। जबकि अन्य को .35 प्रतिशत से 6.98 प्रतिशत के बीच वोट मिले। इसी तरह बछवाड़ा में सीपीआई, बीजेपी एक स्वतंत्र उम्मीदवार गरीब दास के बाद सबसे अधिक वोट स्वतंत्र उम्मीवार इंदिरा कुमारी को आया। बाकि के उम्मीवारों को 0.2-5.36 प्रतिशत के बीच वोट आया।

तेघड़ा में जदयू, लोजपा और सीपीआई के बाद एक स्वतंत्र उम्मीवार चंदन महतो को 2.31 प्रतिशत वोट आया। बाकि के उम्मीवारों को 0.5-2.31 प्रतिशत के बीच वोट आया। मटिहानी में लोजपा, जदयू और सीपीएम के बाद सबसे अधिक वोट नोटा को 3.25 प्रतिशत वोट आया। बाकि के उम्मीवारों को 0.27-3.25 प्रतिशत के बीच वोट आया। साहेबपुरकमाल में राजद और जदयू के बाद लोजपा के सुरेन्द्र विवेक को 14.61 प्रतिशत वोट आया। बाकि के उम्मीदवार 0.34-5.07 प्रतिशत ही वोट ला सके।

