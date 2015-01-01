पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वनरक्षी लिखित परीक्षा:दो पालियों को मिलाकर कुल 1777 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

केन्द्रिय चयन पर्षद पटना द्वारा जिले के छह केन्द्रों पर आयोजित वनरक्षी पद की लिखित परीक्षा बुधवार को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गई। इस दौरान किसी भी केन्द्र से कदाचार का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया। हलांकि दोनों पालियों में कुल 1777 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इसमें प्रथम पाली में 691 परीक्षार्थी जबकि द्वितीय पाली में एमआरजेडी कॉलेज में 1800 में से 1594 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। वनरक्षी परीक्षा के दौरान करीब छह हजार परीक्षार्थियों के अलावे उनके साथ आए अन्य लोगों के अतिरिक्त दबाव के कारण शहर में प्रथम पाली के दौरान भयंकर जाम लग गया। यह जाम बीपी स्कूल परीक्षा केन्द्र पर परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षा समाप्त होने के कारण लगा। दरअसल बुधवार को ठंड अधिक होने के कारण सुबह में सड़कों पर लोगों की भीड़ कम थी। जिसके कारण जाम नहीं लगा।

लेकिन जैसे ही दिन खुला शहर में भीड़ भी बढ़ी और दोपहर करीब एक बजे परीक्षार्थियों के परीक्ष केन्द्र से निकलते ही शहर में जाम लग गया। हलांकि द्वितीय पाली की परीक्षा शुरू होते ही यह जाम धीरे-धीरे स्वतः समाप्त हो गया। मालूम हो कि परीक्षा के लिए जिले के आरबीएसएस इंटर कॉलेज, बीपीइंटर कॉलेज, एमआरजेडी कॉलेज, विकास विद्यालय, सेंट पॉल स्कूल एवं डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल को परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाया था।

जहां यह परीक्षा दो पाली में सुबह 10ः00-12ः00 बजे जबकि शाम को 02ः00-04ः00 बजे तक आयोजित की गई। परीक्षा को लेकर शहर में बुधवार को सुबह सात बजे से ही काफी चहल-पहल देखी गई। इस दौरान बस र्स्टैउ और रेलवे स्टेशन से सुबह से ही परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा केन्द्र की ओर जाते देखे गए। कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा को लेकर परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर परीक्षार्थी की गहन तालाश ली गई।

साथ ही उनके बैग सहित अन्य सामानों को केन्द्र के बाहर ही जमा करवा लिया गया। ज्ञात हो कि शहर के एमआरजेडी परीक्षा केन्द्र पर सबसे अधिक जबकि आरबीएस कॉलेज में सबसे कम परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षा ली गई। प्रथम पाली और द्वितीय पाली में एमआरजेडी कॉलेज में ही सबसे अधिक 206 और 217 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

