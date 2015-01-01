पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बाइक की ठोकर से घायल भवानंदपुर के युवक की इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

वीरपुर32 मिनट पहले
वीरपुर मे कुशलटोल में शव के पास मामले की जांच करते पुलिस पदाधिकारी।
  • बेगूसराय-वीरपुर-संजात पथ पर अवस्थित एक मिल से आटा लाने गया था अजीत

वीरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के भवानंदपुर कुशलटोल वार्ड संख्या 12 निवासी प्रभु महतो के 25 वर्षीय पुत्र अजीत कुमार की मृत्यु बाइक से धक्का लगने के बाद इलाज के दौरान हो गई। युवक का शव घर पहुंचते ही कोहराम मच गया। उसके माता-पिता व दो भाईयों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल हो गया। जानकारी के अनुसार, अजीत अपने पड़ोसी राम बालक महतो के पुत्र धीरज कुमार के साथ गुरुवार की संध्या करीब साढ़े 6 बजे बेगूसराय-वीरपुर-संजात पथ पर अवस्थित एक मिल से आटा लाने गया था। वह अपनी बाइक पर आटा भरा बोरा रख रहा था, इसी दौरान मिल के पास सामने से तेज रफ्तार में आकर एक बाइक चालक ने उसकी बाइक में जबर्दस्त ठोकर मार दी। जिससे अजीत का सिर फट गया व धीरज को भी काफी चोटें लगी। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों व परिजनों द्वारा दोनों को आनन-फानन में बेगूसराय डॉक्टर के यहां ले जाया गया। जहां इलाज के क्रम में अजीत की मृत्यु हो गई। जबकि धीरज इलाजरत है। शुक्रवार की सुबह थानाध्यक्ष सुचित कुमार व एसआई विनय प्रसाद सिंह ने मृतक के घर पर जाकर शव को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु सदर अस्पताल भेजा।

जनप्रतिनिधियाें ने पीड़ित परिवार काे बंधाया ढांढ़स
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही भवानंदपुर के मुखिया मेराज अंसारी, पंसस सुरेश पासवान, पूर्व पंसस अजय झा, राजपा नेता जावेद खान आदि ने पीड़ित परिवार से मिलकर ढांढस बंधाया। मुखिया द्वारा पीड़ित परिवार को कबीर अंत्येष्टि योजना के तहत तीन हजार रुपए दिया गया। वहीं बीडीओ अखिलेश कुमार द्वारा पारिवारिक लाभ योजना के तहत 20 हजार रुपये मृतक परिवार को भिजवाया गया। मृतक के भाई दिलीप कुमार एवं प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि अजीत बहुत मिलनसार व नेक लड़का था। उसके मृत्यु से हमारा परिवार टूट गया है।

