हादसा:गढ़पुरा में ससुराल जा रहे युवक की वाहन की ठोकर से मौत

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
मालीपुर-दौलतपुर पथ पर नटियाही डीह के समीप बुधवार को अज्ञात वाहन की ठोकर से मोपेड चालाक बखरी गोढ़ियारी निवासी सखीचंद महतो का पुत्र अरविंद महतो की मौत हो गई। जबकि मोपेड पर सवार उनकी पत्नी अंजली देवी व पुत्र धर्मवीर कुमार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। अरविंद पत्नी व पुत्र के साथ मोपेड से ससुराल रोसड़ा जा रहे थे।

घटना के समय गढ़पुरा पुलिस गश्ती में थी जो तीनों को तत्काल पीएचसी पहुंचाई। पीएचसी में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद तीनों को सदर अस्पताल बेगूसराय रेफर कर दिया गया। अरविंद महतों की स्थिति काफी गंभीर थी। बताया गया है कि तीनों को एंबुलेंस से बेगूसराय भेजा गया।

जब एंबुलेंस सदर अस्पताल पहुंची तो चालक अरविंद को इलाज में ले जाने के लिए गाड़ी से उतारने गए। अरविंद की मौत हो गई है। इसके बाद उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जाया गया। वहीं पत्नी व पुत्र को इलाज में ले जाया गया।

