बेगूसराय:एबीवीपी के क्षेत्रीय संगठन मंत्री ने कहा- चंद्रगुप्त और चाणक्य की धरती पर चारा चोर व देशद्रोही के लिए कोई जगह नहीं

बेगूसराय4 घंटे पहले
  •

एवीबीपी ने गुरुवार को प्रोफेसर कॉलोनी में मतदाता जागरुकता अभियान के तहत बेगूसराय नगर टीम की विस्तारित बैठक आयोजित की। बैठक में एबीवीपी बिहार-झारखंड के क्षेत्रिय संगठन मंत्री निखिल रंजन ने कहा कि चंद्रगुप्त और चाणक्य की धरती पर चारा चोरी करने वाले एवं देशद्रोही तत्वों की कोई जगह नहीं है। जिस बिहार में 1990 के दशक में अपराध उद्योग अपने चरम पर था, स्कूल कॉलेज चरवाहा विद्यालय का रूप ग्रहण कर रहा था।

आज उस बिहार के विद्यालय और महाविद्यालय में छात्र और शिक्षकों की आवाज गूंजती है। यहां की सड़कें गड्ढों में तब्दील थी, आज यहां की सड़कें विकसित राज्य से मुकाबले कर रही है। इसी विश्वास की गाड़ी पर चढ़कर बिहार अपनी प्राचीन लोकतांत्रिक विरासत को बरकरार रख सकता है। राष्ट्रवादी विचारधारा ने जम्मू कश्मीर, राम मंदिर और राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति को लोगों के बीच लाया। ऐसे में आधुनिक बिहार के युवा एवं सभी मतदाता को इन बातों को लेकर जागरुक किया जा रहा है।
क्षेत्रीय समस्याओं पर भी एबीवीपी कर रही काम
पूर्व राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी सदस्य अजीत चौधरी ने कहा कि हम उस भयावह स्थिति से रूबरू नहीं होना चाहते हैं, जिससे हमारी पिछली पीढ़ी हुई है। मुख्यमंत्री आवास में फिरौती की रकम पहुंचाने पर अपहृत बच्चे सकुशल वापस मिल जाते थे। मौके पर जिला संयोजक कन्हैया कुमार व प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य सोनू सरकार ने कहा कि तमाम क्षेत्रीय समस्याओं के साथ-साथ देश और राज्य के राष्ट्रवादी विचारों को आगे बढ़ाने वाले के समर्थन में एबीवीपी अपना कार्य कर रही है। प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य अविगत कुमार, नगर मंत्री शिवम कुमार मौजूद थे।

