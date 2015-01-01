पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:सिमरिया गंगा घाट पर भीड़ को लेकर प्रशासन सख्त

बीहट32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पवित्र कार्तिक मास कल्पवास को लेकर सिमरिया गंगा तट पर उमड़ने वाली भीड़ को लेकर जिला प्रशासन सख्त नजर आ रही है। इस वर्ष कल्पवास मेला का आयोजन नहीं होने के बाद प्रतिदिन हजारों हजार श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ गंगा नदी तट पर स्नान के लिए उमड़ रही है। इसको लेकर सदर एसडीओ संजीव कुमार चौधरी, सदर डीएसपी राजन सिन्हा, एएसडीएम राजेश कुमार, बरौनी सीओ सुजीत सुमन, चकिया ओपी प्रभारी राकेश कुमार गुप्ता ने सिमरिया गंगा घाट का निरीक्षण किया गया। इस दौरान सदर एसडीओ संजीव कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि अक्षय नवमी, देवोत्थान एकादशी, छठ पर्व के पूर्व एवं कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के मद्देनजर गंगा नदी तट पर आने वाली भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने व किसी भी तरह की अप्रिय घटना से निपटने की तैयारी की जा रही है। जिसके तहत चार पहिया वाहनों को गंगा नदी तट पर जाने से रोकने, गंगा नदी के स्नान घाट पर पानी में बैरेकैंटिग, मुख्य मार्ग को चौड़ा करने, घाट जाने वाले रास्तों पर लगे दुकान को हटाकर रास्ते को चौड़ा करने का निर्देश दिया गया। कहा कि गंगा नदी तट फैले गंदगी की सफाई अविलंब करायी जाएगी।
एन एच 31 से गंगा नदी तट उतरने वाली सीढ़ी को बंद कर दिया जाएगा : वहीं कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के एक दिन पूर्व ही एन एच 31 से गंगा नदी तट उतरने वाली सीढ़ी को बंद कर दिया जाएगा। घाट संवेदक सुधीर सिंह को निर्देश दिया गया है कि सड़क किनारे लगे दुकान को हटा दें और पार्किंग जोन में ही वाहनों को रोक दें ताकि गंगा घाट पर वाहनों की भीड़ नहीं लगे। वही सदर एसडीओ संजीव कुमार चौधरी ने सर्वमंगला अध्यात्म योग विद्यापीठ काली धाम पहुंच रविन्द्र ब्रह्मचारी से संभावित तिथियों पर लगने वाली भीड़ की जानकारी ली गई। इस अवसर गोताखोर अनिल कुमार, चकिया ओपी के सअनि भानु प्रताप सिंह सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

