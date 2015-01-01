पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाटक का मंचन:पढ़-लिख कर बेटे के विदेश जाने के बाद मां-बाप की पीड़ा दिखाई

बेगूसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • आशीर्वाद रंगमंडल के तत्वावधान में नाटक कठ करेज का मंचन, नाटक देख दर्द में डूबे दर्शकों ने बजाई ताली

आशीर्वाद रंगमंडल बेगूसराय के तत्वावधान में मंंगलवार की देर शाम आईटीआई लवहरचक रामदीरी में कठ करेज का मंचन किया गया। अमित रौशन के निर्देशन में श्रवण कुमार गोस्वामी द्वारा लिखित कहानी कठ-करेज में कोरोना से प्रभावित जन जीवन की परिस्थितियाें का सजीव चित्रण किया है।

नाटक में इम्प्रोवाइजेशन के माध्यम से लोक शैली में कोरोना काल में उत्पन्न परेशानियों को कलाकारों ने अपनी कला से दर्शकों को रूबरू कराया। श्रवण कुमार गोस्वामी ने अपने कहानी में विकसित समाज के परिवार में माता-पिता की स्थितियों को दर्शाया है। कहानी में गंगा-बाबू के परिवार की कहानी को बतलाया है।

गंगा बाबू को पत्नी कांति के अलावे दो बेटा अजय और विजय है। गंगा बाबू मध्यम वर्गीय परिवार से ताल्लुकात रखते हैं। उनका बाजार में जूते की दुकान है। उनके घर आने वाला कोई अतिथि यही समझता है कि गंगा बाबू के तीन बेटे है। धीरे-धीरे बड़ा बेटा अजय इंजीनियर बन कर अमेरिका चला जाता है, फिर वापस नहीं आता है। छोटा बेटा विजय क्रिकेट में आगे बढ़ जाता है। जिसे एक धनाढ़य लड़की प्यार कर लेती है और शादी कर अपने घर पर रख लेती है।

प्रेरणास्रोत : फुटपाथ पर से घर लाया बालक ही बेटा से भी ज्यादा करता है आदर
गंगा बाबू अपनी ही जाति में रंज्जन की शादी बी ए पास लड़की से कर देते हैं। जाति वाले के विरोध के बावजूद और पंचायत में रज्जन को अपना तीसरा बेटा घोषित कर देते हैं। शादी के बाद रज्जन की पत्नी उसे परेशान करते रहती है कि इस घर में तुम्हारी हैसियत क्या है? ये प्रश्न वो कांति से भी करती है। लेकिन अन्त में रज्जन भी पत्नी को लेकर घर छोड़कर चला जाता है।

इस पर गंगा बाबू को बहुत कष्ट होता है। दुकान रज्जन ही खोलता था। वो परेशान थे कि अब क्या होगा? एक दिन कांति दरवाजा खोलने जाती है तो रज्जन आ जाता है। दोनों आश्चर्य से एक-दूसरे को देखते हैं, रज्जन बोलता है कि वो दुकान खोलने जा रहा है। गंगा बाबू बोलते हैं कि अपने खून से ज्यादा अच्छा रज्जन ही अपना बेटा है।

रज्जन के आने से पहले कांति बहुत रो रही थी, उसे लगता था कि तीन-तीन बेटों के होते वह निपुति कैसे हो गई। लेकिन रज्जन के आने से दोनों पति-पत्नी खुश हो जाते है। इस नाटक में स्थानीय भाषा अंगिका का प्रयोग किया गया है।

इन कलाकाराें ने अपने अभिनय से लोगों को किया मंत्रमुग्ध
नाटक में गंगा बाबू की भूमिका मोहित मोहन, कांति की भूमिका कविता कुमारी, रज्जन का राैल कुणाल भारती और कोरस में अरूण, सचिन, रूपेश व संदीप ने अपनी अभिनय से दर्शकों को मंत्र-मुग्ध कर दिया। संगीत संचालन मो रब्बान व प्रकाश संचालन दिवाकर कुमार ने किया। मंच सज्जा- बबलु कुमार ने किया।

इससे पूर्व कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन डॉ रंजन चौधरी, बाईट कम्पयुटर्स के निदेशक संजय कुमार सिंह, वरिष्ठ चित्रकार सीताराम व फिल्म के कास्ट्यूम डिजायनर सुधीर चौहान व सचिव अमित रौशन ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप-प्रज्जवलित कर किया अतिथियों ने रंगमंडल के कलाकारों को शुभ कामना दी। मंच संचालन दीपक कुमार ने किया।

