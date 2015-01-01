पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:कुक्कू ट्रेडर्स में एक छत के नीचे उपलब्ध हैं अत्याधुनिक जरूरतों का सभी सामान

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरहर महादेव चौक स्थित गंगोत्री गंगे कॉम्प्लेक्स के फ़र्स्ट एवं सेकेंड फ्लोर के साथ साथ परमेश्वरी मार्केट में हिंदवेयर किचन इनसेंबल एवं कुक्कू फर्निशिंग एण्ड इनटेरियो शोरूम अपनी पूरी भव्यता के साथ ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद बनी हुई है। कुक्कू ट्रेडर्स के प्रबंधक मनोज कुमार बताते हैं कि परमेश्वरी मार्केट स्थित हिंदवेयर एक्सक्लूसिव शोरूम में जहां कुक टाप चूल्हा, होब्स, बिल्टइन ओवन के अलावे किचन में इस्तेमाल होने वाले हर छोटी बड़ी सामान उपलब्ध है। इससे लगे कुक्कू फर्निशिंग एवं इंटेरिओ शोरूम में सोफा कवर, पर्दा, बेडशीट, ट्रैेवल्स ब्लैंकेट, डोरमेट, कवर, कालीन, कारपेट के साथ-साथ सभी प्रकार के घर के साज- सज्जा के लिए सभी सामान एक छत के नीचे उपलब्ध है। मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि गंगोत्री गंगे कॉम्प्लेक्स के प्रथम तल में साउथ एशिया का सबसे बडा फर्नीचर मैन्युफैक्चरर्स डामरो कम्पनी का एक्सक्लूसिव शोरूम है, जिसमें बेड, बाक्स बेड, हाइड्रोलिक बेड, ड्रेसिंग टेबल, वार्डरोब, डाइनिंग टेवल, सोफा, मल्टीपर्पस केबिनेट ऑफिस चेयर ऑफिस टेबल सहित विभिन्न ब्रांड के सामान उपलब्ध हैं। वही गंगोत्री गंगे कॉम्पलेक्स के दूसरी मंजिल पर देश के सभी बडी कम्पनी जैसे एलजी, सोनी, सैमसंग, वर्लफुल, फिलिफ्स, माइक्रोटेक, गोदरेज, ल्यूमिनस एवं एक्साइड जैसी कंपनी के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान मिलते हैं। यह शहरी एवं ग्रामीण परिवेश में रहने वाले हर तरह के लोगों को उनका शोरूम प्रभावित करता है। उन्होंने बताया कि धनतेरस एवं दीपावली जैसे त्योहार के अवसर पर ग्राहकों को कई तरह की विशेष सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें