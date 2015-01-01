पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में चर्चा:दिनकर विवि के लिए बनेगा सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवनिर्वाचित विधान पार्षद सर्वेश कुमार के आवास पर विभिन्न मुद्दों पर चर्चा करते केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह व अन्य।
  • नवनिर्वाचित विधान पार्षद के आवास पर मिलने पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह

दरभंगा स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से चुने गए नवनिर्वाचित विधान पार्षद सर्वेश कुमार के आवास पर गुरुवार की सुबह केंद्रीय मंत्री सह स्थानीय सांसद गिरिराज सिंह एवं बेगूसराय विधानसभा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक कुंदन कुमार श्रीकृष्ण नगर स्थित आवास पर उनसे मिलने पहुंचे। इस अवसर पर विधान पार्षद सर्वेश कुमार ने केंद्रीय मंत्री, विधायक सहित उनके साथ पहुंचे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का गर्मजोशी के साथ स्वागत किया। वहीं सांसद एवं विधायक ने अंग वस्त्र भेंट कर सर्वेश कुमार को ऐतिहासिक जीत पर बधाई दी। इस अवसर पर सांसद ने विधान पार्षद के माता जी से मिलकर आशीर्वाद लिया। मौके पर केंद्रीय मंत्री के साथ काफी देर तक जिले की विभिन्न समस्याओं एवं भविष्य की योजनाओं को लेकर गंभीर बातें हुई। इस दौरान विधान पार्षद ने दिनकर विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना को लेकर जिला के लोगों द्वारा मजबूती से उठाए जा रहे मुद्दे पर सांसद से सहयोग करने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना को लेकर सर्वदलीय शिष्टमंडल राज्यपाल, मुख्यमंत्री, शिक्षा मंत्री सहित अन्य नेताओं से मिलकर अपनी बात को मजबूती से उठाएगा। सर्वेश कुमार ने कहा कि सर्वदलीय शिष्टमंडल में जिला के दोनों सांसद, दोनों विधान पार्षद, सात विधायक सहित सभी छात्र संगठन के प्रमुख नेता होंगे। विश्वविद्यालय स्थापना को लेकर आने वाली तमाम अड़चनों को एक-एक कर समय सीमा के अंदर समाप्त किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर भाजपा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष कुंदन भारती, मीडिया प्रभारी सुमित सन्नी सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

