शिक्षा:बनबारीपुर स्कूल में लगेगा अटल टिकरिंग लैब, बच्चों का होगा विकास

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • विज्ञान एवं तकनीक में नवाचार एवं उद्यमिता को बढ़ावा देने के लिए बनेगा, 12वीं तक के बच्चों को मिलेगा लाभ

विज्ञान एंव तकनीक में नवाचार एवं उद्यमिता को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से भारत सरकार द्वारा जिले में अटल टिकरिंग लैब की स्थापना की जाएगी। इसके लिए जिले के बनबारीपुर उच्च विद्यालय का चयन किया गया है। नीति आयोग के अटल इनोवेंशन मिशन के द्वारा इस लैब की स्थापना से छठी कक्षा से लेकर बारहवीं कक्षा तक के छात्रों को अपने नए विचारों को साकार रूप देने की दिशा में बल मिलेगा। मालूम हो कि इस लैब की स्थापना देश भर में वर्ष 2017 से की जा रही है। इस योजना का उद्देश्य विद्यार्थियों में जिज्ञासा, रचनात्मक सोच, कल्पना को बढ़ावा देने और डिजाइन कौशल, कम्प्यूटेशनल सोच इत्यादि कौशल विकसित विद्यालय में कार्य क्षेत्र एवं वातावरण का निर्माण करना है। इसी उद्देश्य से समग्र शिक्षा के पोजेक्ट अप्रूवल बोर्ड द्वारा वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में राज्य के 33 जिलों में एक-एक टिकरिंग लैब स्थापित करने की योजना तैयार की गई।

जिसमें बेगूसराय में बनबारी पुर उच्च विद्यालय का चयन किया गया है। मालूम हो कि इस लैब के लिए विद्यालय को अनावर्ती मद में लैब स्थापना के लिए दस लाख और आवर्ती मद में लैब के परिचालन और रख-रखाव के लिए दो लाख की राशि अनुमोदित की गई है। इस राशि का व्यय समग्र शिक्षा अंतर्गत गठित विद्यालय प्रबंधन एवं विकास समिति के माध्यम से किया जाएगा।

तीन माह में होगा तैयार
विद्यालय को राशि प्राप्त होने के तीन माह के भीतर आवश्यक भौतिक उपसंस्थान जैसे प्रयोगशाला निर्माण कार्यशाला सुविधाएं, टिंकरिग उपकरण, कम्प्यूटर के साथ नीति आयोग के द्वारा संसूचित वेंडर द्वारा विद्यालय में लैब स्थापित किया जाएगा। इसक लिए विद्यालय में पूर्व से उपलब्ध कम से कम 1000-1500 स्क्वायर फिट में टिकरिंग लैब का स्थान चिन्हित किया जाएगा। इस राशि का उपयोग प्रयोशाला निर्माण हेतु नहीं किया जाएगा।
कैसे संचालित होगी प्रयोगशाला
टिंकरिंग लैब के प्रभारी के रूप में एक नोडल शिक्षक/शिक्षिका को लैब के उद्देश्य अनुसार उपकरणों के उपयोग की समझ और छात्रों के सलाहकार के रूप में कार्य करने के लिए एचएम द्वारा चयनित किया जाएगा। विद्यालय द्वारा एटलएल संचालन के अनुश्रवण के लिए एक सलाहकार समिति गठित की जाएगी। जिसमें एचएम अध्यक्ष होंगे। विज्ञान के शिक्षक एटीएल के नोडल संयोजक होंगे। स्थानीय उद्योग/समुदाय/युवा इनपोटर्स/पूर्व छात्रों से प्रतिनिधि के रूप में दो सदस्य होगें।

तीन माह में होगी समिति की बैठक
एटीएल सलाकाकार समिति की तीन माह पर बैठक होगी। पएटीएल में संचालित गतिविधियों सं संबंधित प्रतिवेदन जिले को प्रेषित करेंगें। सलाहकार समिति द्वारा तकनीकी जानकारी, निर्माण प्रोटोटाइप, नवाचार और डिजाइन समाधान उन्मुखित दृष्टिकोण हेतु प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। सामुदायिक भागीदारी के लिए स्कूल समय-समय पर क्षेत्रीय प्रतिभागिता आधारित प्रदर्शनी, विज्ञान मेला, सामाजिक समस्याओं को हल करने संबंधी नवाचारों को डिजाइन प्रोटोटाइप निर्माण पर कार्यशाला आयोजित करेगा।

