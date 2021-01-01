पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिप्टेशन के लिए कुछ भी करेगा:बीडीओ ने सात शिक्षकों का अगले आदेश तक किया प्रतिनियोजन

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • बीडीओ ने जिन शिक्षकों का प्रतिनियोजन किया है उन शिक्षकों का पदस्थापन कब टूटेगा यह कोई नहीं जानता

निदेशक प्राथमिक शिक्षा द्वारा शिक्षकों का रद्द करने के चार दिन बाद ही जिले में फिर से शिक्षकों के पदस्थापन की जुगाड़ टेक्नोलॉजी शुरू हो गई है। इस बार इसकी शुरूआत बीडीओ के स्तर से हुई है। डंडारी बीडीओ कुंदन कुमार ने 27 जनवरी को एक साथ सात शिक्षकों का प्रतिनियोजन पैक्स और त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत निर्वाचन के लिए किया है। प्रतिनियोजन की सबसे खास बात है कि बीडीओ ने जिन शिक्षकों का प्रतिनियोजन किया है वे अगले आदेश तक के लिए प्रतिनियोजित हैं यानि इन शिक्षकों का पदस्थापन कब टूटेगा यह दूसरा कोई नहीं जानता।

चार दिन पहले निदेशक, जबकि तीन पहले डीईओ ने प्रतिनियोजन रद्द करने का जारी किया था पत्र

मालूम हो कि चार दिन पहले 25 जनवरी को प्राथमिक शिक्षा के निदेशक ने डीईओ को सभी प्रतिनियोजन को रद्द करते हुए शिक्षकों को अपने मूल विद्यालय में वापस होने का आदेश दिया था। इसमें शर्त थी कि दस वर्षीय जनगणना, आपदा सहाय तथा विधानमंडल, संसद एवं स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव को छोड़कर अन्य किसी भी गैर शैक्षणिक कार्यो के लिए अब शिक्षक प्रतिनियुक्ति नहीं की जाएगी। निदेशक ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि चुनाव संबंधी कार्य जैसे प्रशिक्षिण, चुनाव सामग्रियों की प्राप्ति, मतदान एवं मतगणना से संबंधित कार्य के लिए शिक्षकों को शिक्षण के दिन भी लगाया जा सकता है। लेकिन मतदाता सूची निर्माण, पुनरीक्षण कार्य गैरशैक्षणिक कार्य दिवस, अवकाश या छुट्टियों के दिन कराने का आदेश दिया है। जिससे शिक्षकों के प्रतिनियोजन का शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों पर असर ना पड़े। ज्ञात हो कि वर्तमान में प्रशिक्षिण, चुनाव सामग्रियों की प्राप्ति, मतदान एवं मतगणना से संबंधित कार्य शुरू भी नहीं हुआ है और शिक्षकों का प्रतिनियोजन अगले आदेश तक के लिए किया गया है। बीडीओ ने जिन सात शिक्षकों का प्रतिनियोजन किया है, उसमें एक नौवीं कक्षा के शिक्षक हैं। ज्ञात हो कि वर्तमान समय में नौवीं से बारहवीं तक के लिए स्कूल खुला है। नौवीं को पढ़ाने के लिए पहले से ही स्कूलों में शिक्षकों कमी है। बावजूद नौवीं के शिक्षक का प्रतिनियोजन किया गया है। बीडीओ के द्वारा प्रतिनियोजन के लिए जारी पत्र में कहा गया है कि पैक्स निर्वाचन नामांकन प्रारंभ है, तथा त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ है। कार्यालय में कर्मी की काफी कमी होने के कारण शिक्षकों को पैक्स निर्वाचन नामांकन हेतु तथा पंचायत निर्वाचन कार्य संपादन हेतु शिक्षकों को अगले आदेश तक के लिए प्रतिनियुक्त किया जाता है।

इन शिक्षकों का हुआ है प्रतिनियोजन
उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय बांक, विशनपुर, के अश्विनी कुमार, मध्य विद्यालय बलहा के ललन कुमार पासवान, मध्य विद्यालय बांक के श्रवण कुमार, प्राथमिक विद्यालय उत्तर टोल विशनपुर के रौशन कुमार, मध्य विद्यालय हरदिया के सुधीर कुमार, मध्य विद्यालय तेतरी के उमेश कुमार और मध्य विद्यालय मोहनपुर के किशोरी साहु।

