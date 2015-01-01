पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खेती-किसानी:वैज्ञानिक तरीके से परवल की खेती कर बनें उन्नत किसान, हो सकती है कमाई

खोदावंदपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खोदावंदपुर कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. नीरज कुमार ने बताया खेती का तरीका

किसान बहुवर्षीय फसलों में से एक परवल की खेती वैज्ञानिक तरीके से कर बेहतर लाभांश प्राप्त कर सकता है। मुख्य रूप से परवल का सब्जी की फसलों में से एक है। अन्य प्रांतों की बात न करते हुए गर बिहार की बात की जाय तो परवल की खेती दियरा इलाके में बड़े पैमाने पर की जाती है।

इसकी जानकारी देते हुए खोदावंदपुर कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. नीरज कुमार ने बताया कि परवल में विटामिन ए और सी प्रचुर मात्रा में पाया जाता है। वैज्ञानिक विधि से परवल की खेती करने पर पहले वर्ष में 75 से 90 क्विंटल जबकि अगले वर्ष 150 से 175 क्विंटल प्रति हैक्टेयर पैदावार मिल सकता है।
जलवायु और उपयुक्त भूमि
परवल की खेती गर्म एवं तर जलवायु वाले क्षेत्रों में अच्छी तरह से की जाती है। जहां पर बेहतर उपज भी किसानों को मिलती है। परवल की खेती करने के लिए जीवांशयुक्त और बलुई दोमट मिट्टी के अलावे खेतो से जल निकासी का उत्तम प्रबंध होना जरूरी होता है।

परवल की प्रजातियां
परवल की मुख्यतया दो प्रजातियां होती है।प्रथम क्षेत्रीय प्रजाति में बिहार शरीफ, डंडाली, गुल्ली, कल्याणी, निरिया, संतोखिया एवं सोपारी सफेदा आदि है। जबकि द्वितीय प्रजाति में एएफपी 1, एएफपी 3, एएफपी 4, एचपी 1, एचपी 3, एचपी 4 एवं एचपी 5 है। इसके अलावे छोटा हिली, फैजाबाद परवल 1, 2, 3 तथा चेक्स सिलेक्शन 1 और 2, हाइब्रिडचेस्क 1, 2 सवर्ण अलौकिक, स्वर्ण रेखा, संकोलिया आदि है।
ऐसे जमीन पर करें परवल की खेती
परवल की खेती समतल जमीन का चयन करें। फिर जमीन की तैयारी करने को लेकर उसे पलटने वाली हल स्व डीप जुताई करें। दो चार दिन बार देशी हल या कल्टीवेटर से तीन चार के अलावे तबतक जुताई करें, जबतक खेत भुरभुरा न हो जाय। हां इस दौरान किसान को ध्यान देने योग्य बात है कि अंतिम जुताई के वक्त खेतों में प्रति हेक्टेयर 200 से 250 कुंटल सड़ी गोबर की खाद देना अनिवार्य होता है। इसके अलावे 90 किलोग्राम नेत्रजन, 60 किलोग्राम फास्फोरस, 40 किलोग्राम पोटास प्रति हेक्टेयर जमीन तैयार करने में डालें।
ऐसे तैयार करें परवल की नर्सरी
किसान परवल की नर्सरी तैयार करने वक्त ध्यान रखें कि परवल की पुराने लता से ही कटिंग करें। कम से कम एक साल पुराना यानी कि जिस लता से तैयार परवल निकलता हो। उस पुराने पौधे से डेढ़ से दो मीटर लंबा लता का कटिंग करें।
सिंचाई की आवश्यकता
परवल रोपने के बाद जमीन में नमी के मुताबिक सिंचाई करना चाहिए। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर 8 से 10 दिन के अंतर पर पहली सिंचाई करें। लेकिन जाड़े को मौषम में 15 से 20 दिनों के बाद,जबकि गर्मी में 10 से 12 दिनों बाद सिंचाई करें। इसके अलावे वर्षा ऋतु में आवश्यकता पड़ने पर सिंचाई करें। जरूरत नहीं पड़ने पर सिंचाई करने की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
परवल में लगने वाला रोग व बचाव
परवल की फसल में फफूंद वाला रोग लगने की संभावना अधिक होती है। पाउडरी, मिल्ड्यू फफूंदी, डाउनी सरकोस्पोरा धब्बा रोग तथा विषाणु रोग लगती है। इसे रोकथाम के लिए कोषावेट गंधक दो ग्राम प्रति लीटर में या कैरोथीन एक मिलीलीटर प्रति लीटर पानी मे मिलाकर 3 से 4 छिड़काव 10 से 15 दिनों के अंतराल पर करने से विषाणु रोग की रोकथाम सम्भव है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें