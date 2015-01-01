पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:बेगूसराय की बेटियां राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा संभाग का करें नेतृत्व

बीहट2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीहट में सम्मानित होते रंगोली के प्रतिभागी।
  • ऑनलाइन रंगोली प्रतियोगिता के विजेता प्रतिभागियों को किया गया सम्मानित, चार को मिला सांत्वना पुरस्कार

आकाश गंगा रंग चौपाल एसोसिएशन बरौनी द्वारा आयोजित ऑनलाइन रंगोली प्रतियोगिता के सफल 10 प्रतिभागियों को प्रतीक चिह्न, पौधा और प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। संस्कार भवन बीहट में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सफल प्रतिभागियों को सम्मानित करते हुए भारतीय वायुसेना के कमांडिंग ऑफिसर सह झारखंड एयर एनसीसी के प्रमुख रंजीत कुमार ने कहा कि मां भारती की सेवा में तन मन धन से लगा हूं। आज इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल होना जीवन का सबसे बड़ा सम्मान पाना है, अपनी माटी पर सम्मानित होना यह सबसे बड़ा सम्मान है। कमांडिंग ऑफिसर ने कहा कि मैं लगातार आकाश गंगा के सोशल साइट से साइकिल पर संडे के कार्यक्रम को देखता रहता हूं। इसकी चर्चा कमोबेश देशभर में है। कहा कि आपका यह प्रयास सामाजिक और सांस्कृतिक रूप से लोगों को जोड़ने का काम कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि बीहट के लहू में केवल राजनीतिक नहीं बल्कि सामाजिक क्रांति भी देखा है। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने बेटियों को मजबूत करने की बात कही और कहा कि मेरे जीवन का यह सपना है कि बेगूसराय की बेटियां भी राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सुरक्षा संभागों का नेतृत्व करे। मौके पर स्वागत भाषण करते हुए एसोसिएशन के सचिव गणेश गौरव ने बताया कि संस्था द्वारा कई तरह के आयोजन लगातार किए जाते रहे हैं। सालों भर अपनी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ काम करने वाली संस्था का यह प्रयास रहा है कि क्षेत्र के तमाम प्रतिभावान बच्चों को एक मंच देकर उन्हें बेहतर कैरियर संवारने के लिए का मौका दिया जा सके। साइकिल पर सन्डे कार्यक्रम के विनोद भारती और अंशु कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से कहा की साइकिल पर संडे का यह प्रयास है कि पर्यावरण के साथ-साथ जो हमारी अपनी लोक संस्कृति है, जो हमारे सामाजिक संस्कार हैं उसको कैसे बना कर रखा जा सके। इस अवसर पर आकाश गंगा के उपाध्यक्ष अमर ज्योति, संगीत प्रशिक्षक नरेश कुमार, दिनेश दीवाना के नेतृत्व में ईशा, अंजलि, तनिशा के द्वारा स्वागत गान की प्रस्तुति की गई। कार्यक्रम का संचालन कोषाध्यक्ष रूपेश कुमार और धन्यवाद ज्ञापन संयोजक डॉ कुंदन कुमार ने किया।

4 राज्यों के 51 प्रतिभागियों ने प्रतियोगिता में लिया हिस्सा

आकाश गंगा रंग चौपाल एसोसिएशन द्वारा ऑनलाइन रंगोली प्रतियोगिता में 4 राज्य के कुल 51 प्रतिभागियों ने हिस्सा लिया। कार्यक्रम संयोजक अंकित वर्मा ने बताया कि 10 रंगोलियों का चयन किया गया। जिसमें अदिति पहले, आयुषी दूसरे और पल्लवी तीसरे स्थान पर रहीं। वहीं प्रिया, निशिता, मुस्कान, अंजलि, बबली, तानिया और सौरव कुमार को सांत्वना पुरस्कार दिया गया। मौके पर मुरारी, अवधेश, प्रशांत, राजू, चंदन, रामगोविंद, शुभम, कन्हैया, मनीष, जितेंद्र, अभय, रोहित व अन्य थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें