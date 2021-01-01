पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेगूसराय में लूट:पंचायत सचिव को अगवा कर लूटे 1 लाख रुपए, ड्राइवर से मोबाइल भी छीना; स्थानीय लोगों ने बचाई जान

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
घायल पंचायत सचिव रामचंद्र चौधरी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सचिव का आरोप- भवानंदपुर के पूर्व मुखिया ने किया अगवा
  • स्थानीय लोगों ने सचिव को अपराधियों के चंगुल से छुड़ाया

बेगूसराय में अपराधियों ने पंचायत सचिव को अगवा कर मारपीट की और 1 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। घटना लाखो थाना क्षेत्र के 55 टोला स्थित NH 31 की है, जहां स्थानीय लोगों ने सचिव की जान बचाई। खोदावंदपुर के मटिहान गांव निवासी रामचंद्र चौधरी बलिया प्रखंड से ड्यूटी करने के बाद बोलेरो से ड्राइवर के साथ घर लौट रहे थे। 55 टोला पहुंचते ही कुछ नकाबपोश अपराधी आए और गाड़ी को घेर लिया। गाड़ी के रुकते ही 8-10 की संख्या में अपराधी बाइक से उतरे और गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़ करने लगे। अचानक हमला होने से सचिव और ड्राइवर दोनों सकते में आ गए। इस दौरान अपराधियों ने सचिव से 1 लाख रुपए नकद लूट लिए और ड्राइवर से मोबाइल भी छीन लिए।
पूर्व मुखिया पर अगवा करने का आरोप
रामचंद्र चौधरी का आरोप है कि इस वारदात को बलिया प्रखंड के भवानंदपुर के पूर्व मुखिया सह वर्तमान मुखिया प्रतिनिधि ने अंजाम दिया है। बलिया से लौटने के दौरान स्कॉर्पियो और बाइक से 8-10 की संख्या में अपराधी आए और उनकी गाड़ी को रोक दिया। इसके बाद गाड़ी पर ताबड़तोड़ लाठी-डंडे बरसाए। इसके बाद गाड़ी से उतारकर सचिव को पीटते-पीटते अधमरा कर दिया। स्थानीय लोगों ने अगर नहीं बचाया होता तो उनकी जान नहीं बच पाती। मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष राजबिंदु प्रसाद ने कहा कि पैसे के लेनदेन में पहले भी दोनों पक्षों में विवाद हुआ था। पंचायत सचिव को 1 घंटे में बरामद कर लिया गया। उनसे फर्द बयान लिया गया है। पुलिस पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है।

