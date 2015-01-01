पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:वैक्सीन देने के लिए शहरी क्षेत्र में लगेगा कैम्प, बेवजह दुष्प्रचार से बचने की सलाह

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कोविड-19 वैक्सीन को लेकर नगर निगम के पार्षदों के साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की बैठक
  • वैक्सीन को लेकर लोगों में नकारात्मक सोच विकसित नहीं होने दिया जाए

कोविड-19 वैक्सीन को लेकर बुधवार को नगर निगम के सभागार में सभी वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पदाधिकारियों ने एक बैठक की है। जिसकी अध्यक्षता नगर आयुक्त अब्दुल हमीद ने किया। बैठक में उपस्थित सभी नगर पार्षद से आमलोगों के बीच जागरूकता अभियान चलाने को कहा गया, जिससे की वैक्सीन को लेकर लोगों में नकारात्मक सोच विकसित नहीं हो।

बैठक में नगर आयुक्त ने कहा कि जागरूकता अभियान में जनप्रतिनिधियों की भूमिका अहम होती है। पार्षदों का आम लोगों से नियमित मिलना जुलना स्वाभाविक रूप से होता रहता है ऐसे में जब भी कोविड-19 वैक्सीन देने के लिए शहरी क्षेत्र में कैम्प लगेगा। उस दौरान अपने अपने वार्ड में नगर पार्षद अवश्य लोगों को वैक्सीन लेने के लिए प्रेरित करें। इस अवसर पर जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ हरेराम कुमार ने उपस्थित पार्षदों द्वारा पूछे गए एक-एक सवालों का जवाब दिया, जिससे कि वे आमलोगों के द्वारा पूछे गए सवालों का सही सही जवाब दे सके। साथ ही लोगों के अंदर बेवजह की आशंकाओं को भी वे दूर कर सकें।

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के साथ-साथ स्कूल को भी बनाया जाएगा वैक्सीन बूथ
इस अवसर पर जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि जनवरी 2021 में कभी भी सरकार द्वारा कोरोना वैक्सीन जिला को उपलब्ध करा दिया जाएगा, जिसको लेकर युद्ध स्तर पर तैयारी की जा रही है। प्रथम चरण में सरकारी अस्पतालों में काम कर रहे स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों एवं निजी क्लिनिक के चिकित्सक व कर्मियों के साथ साथ पुलिस विभाग के लोगों को वैक्सीन दिया जाएगा। इसको लेकर डाटा वेस तैयार किया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही वैक्सीन देने की पूरी प्रक्रिया में मतदान के पूर्व जिस प्रकार वोटर लिस्ट तैयार किया जाता है और उसके लिए मतदाताओं से पहचान पत्र ली जाती है।

