पहल:छठव्रतियों, दंडव्रतियों और आमलोगों को महापर्व के दौरान नहीं हो किसी तरह की परेशानी, इसका रखें विशेष ख्याल

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
पोखर का निरीक्षण करते मेयर।
  • मेयर ने शहर के पोखरों का लिया जायजा, कहा- छठव्रतियाें से घरों में ही महापर्व करने की अपील की

नगर निगम के मेयर उपेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह ने मंगलवार को शहर के कई पोखरों की स्थिति का जायजा लिया। छठ पूजा के दिन साफ-सफाई एवं स्वच्छता से संबंधित किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी छठव्रतियों, दंडव्रतियाें व आम नागरिकों को नहीं हो, इसके लिए हर संभव व्यवस्था बहाल करने का निर्देश नगर आयुक्त को दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर निगम द्वारा छठ महापर्व के लिए शहर में अवस्थित सभी पोखरों की विशेष रूप से साफ-सफाई कराई जा रही है। वहीं अतिवृष्टि से खतरनाक हो चुके अधिकांश पोखरों से जलनिकासी की व्यवस्था कराई गई है। उपेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह ने शहर के छठव्रतियाें से कोविड-19 एवं अतिवृष्टि से पोखरों में अत्यधिक पानी होने के कारण यथासंभव अपने-अपने घरों में ही लोक आस्था का महापर्व करने की अपील की है। साथ ही छठ पर्व के दिन बुखार से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति, बच्चे, बुजुर्ग व गंभीर बीमारियों से पीड़ित व्यक्तियों को छठ घाटों पर नहीं जाने की अपील की है। उन्होंने लोगों से महापर्व के दौरान मास्क का प्रयोग एवं आपस में दो गज की दूरी का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करने का भी अनुरोध किया है।

