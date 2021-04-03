पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद्यान का वितरण:स्कूल बंद रहने के बावजूद बच्चों को मिलेगा खाद्यान्न

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • डीपीओ ने जिले के सभी एचएम को दिए आदेश

दिसम्बर 2020 से जनवरी 2021 तक के कुल 42 दिन का खाद्यान का वितरण जिले के विभिन्न विद्यालयों के एचएम करेंगे। इसके लिए एमडीएम के डीपीओ डा. तनवीर आलम ने जिले के प्राथमिक, मध्य, उर्दू मरदसा और संस्कृत विद्यालय के एमएम को पत्र लिख कर खाद्यान्न वितरण करने का निर्देश दिया है। इस संबंध में डीपीओ ने कहा है कि वर्तमान में कोरोना के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए राज्य के विद्यालय बंद हैं। ऐसी परिस्थिति में फूड सिक्योरिटी एक्ट के तहत दिसम्बर में 20 दिन और जनवरी में 22 दिन का खाद्यान लाभुक बच्चों को दिया जाना है। डीपीओ ने इसके लिए सभी एचएम को अलग-अलग दिनों में वर्ग के हिसाब से बुलाकर खाद्यान का वितरण करेंगे। उन्होनें कहा है कि रोस्टर के अनुसार नामांकित बच्चों को अभिभावक को विद्यालय बुलाकर खाद्यान का वितरण किया जाएगा। डीपीओ ने बताया कि वर्ग एक से पांच तक के बच्चों के लिए 100 ग्राम खाद्यान और 4.97 रुपए प्रति छात्र प्रति दिन दिया जाएगा। जबकि वर्ग छह से आठ के बच्चों के लिए 150 ग्राम खाद्यान और 7.45 रुपए प्रति छात्र प्रति दिन दिया जाएगा। इस हिसाब से वर्ग 01-05 तक के बच्चों को को 4.2 किलो खाद्यान और 208 रुपए, जबकि 06-08 वर्ग के बच्चों को 6.3 किलो अनाज और 312 रुपए दिया जाएगा। रुपए बच्चों के अभिभावकों के खाते में भेजी जाएगी।

