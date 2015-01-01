पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधान पार्षद चुनाव:दरभंगा शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस के डॉ मदन मोहन झा की जीत पर दी बधाई

गढ़पुरा33 मिनट पहले
दरभंगा शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ मदन मोहन झा दोबारा विधान पार्षद के चुनाव में जीत हासिल की हैं। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे को गुलाल लगाकर डॉक्टर मदन मोहन झा की जीत की बधाई दी। कांग्रेस प्रखंड अध्यक्ष अभाष कुमार झा, उपाध्यक्ष रामप्रवेश पोद्दार, मनोज राय, गौरव कुमार, बलराम पंडित, मनी शर्मा, शंकर पासवान, रजनी देवी, महेश्वर पाल, बजरंग पंडित, जगदीश यादव, शंभू पाठक आदि कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस जीत पर खुशी का इजहार किया है। प्रखंड अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि डॉक्टर मदन मोहन झा की पहचान पुराने कांग्रेसी के रूप में है। वे कांग्रेस के छात्र संगठन एनएसयूआई से अपनी राजनीतिक सफर की शुरुआत की थी। वे बिहार प्रदेश युवक कांग्रेस के महासचिव और पूर्व में महागठबंधन की सरकार में राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार मंत्री रह चुके हैं। वे जमीन से जुड़े हुए नेता है। पार्टी कार्यकर्ता ही उनके लिए सब कुछ है।

विधान परिषद चुनाव में डॉ. मदनमोहन झा की जीत पर कांग्रेसियों ने जताई खुशी

चेरियाबरियारपुर | विधान परिषद चुनाव में शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र दरभंगा से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ मदनमोहन झा की जीत से क्षेत्र के कांग्रेसियों में खुशी देखी जा रही है।परिणाम के सामने आते ही कांग्रेस समर्थकों नें एक दूसरे को बधाई देकर अपनी खुशी जाहिर की।पार्टी के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष श्याम नंदन चौधरी ने कहा कि यह जीत सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के परिश्रम से हासिल हुई है। इससे उच्च सदन में न केवल हमारा प्रतिनिधित्व मिला है बल्कि शिक्षा क्षेत्र की सभी समस्याओं के समाधान का रास्ता भी खुला है। अब हमारी आवाज मजबूती के साथ सरकार तक पहुंच सकेगी। जीत पर खुशी जाहिर करने वालों में उदयशंकर सिंह, जगदीश पाठक, शंभू सिंह, राम स्वरुप साव, मो जाकिर, दिलीप कुमार उर्फ पोटो, घनश्याम राय, राजेन्द्र पासवान आदि शामिल थे।

