बेगूसराय:डी डिजायर फूड आउटलेट रेस्टोरेंट के उपभोक्ताओं ने जीता लक्की ड्रॉ

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
डी डिजायर फूड आउटलेट रेस्टोरेंट के उपभोक्ता रिया, सोनाली, नेहा एवं कुंदन को दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा पूजा उत्सव लक्की ड्रा के प्रथम ड्रा में विजेता बने हैं। इससे उत्साहित होकर डी डिजायर फूड आउटलेट रेस्टोरेंट के प्रबंधक ने ग्राहकों के लिए तीन लक्की ड्रॉ फूड कूपन देने का निर्णय लिया है। बेहतर व्यंजन जैसे भारतीय, चाइनीस एवं कॉन्टिनेंटल व्यंजन उपलब्ध है, जो अनुभवी सैफ के द्वारा बनाया जाता है।

इस वजह से रेस्टोरेंट्स युवाओं की पहली पसंद बनी है। इस संबंध में प्रबंधक शुभम राज ने बताया कि त्याैहार के मौके पर ग्राहकों को विशेष सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 5 सौ रुपए के बिल पर 5 फीसदी एवं पांच सौ से ऊपर के बिल पर 10 फीसदी छूट देने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि कचहरी रोड स्थित जिला परिषद मार्केट में डी डिजायर फूड आउटलेट रेस्टोरेंट में उपभोक्ताओं को बेहतर व्यंजन के साथ-साथ आत्मीय व्यवहार और अपनापन भी मिलता है, जिसके कारण लोगों की यह पहली पसंद बन रही है।

