चिंता:डेंगू को लेकर पार्षदों, छात्र संगठनों व बुद्विजीवियों ने खोला मोर्चा

बेगूसराय2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डेंगू के चपेट में आने से शहर के चर्चित चिकित्सक एके पाठक की मौत हो गई और सैकड़ों लोग डेंगू से पीड़ित हैं

शहर में फैले डेंगू से बचाव के प्रति नगर निगम की उदासीनता के खिलाफ अब पार्षद व छात्र संगठनों व बुद्विजीवियों ने भी मोर्चा खोल दिया है। नगर निगम क्षेत्र के कई वार्ड में डेंगू कहर बरपा रहा है। डेंगू के चपेट में आने से शहर के चर्चित चिकित्सक एके पाठक की मौत हो गई और सैकड़ों लोग डेंगू से पीड़ित है। बावजूद नगर निगम प्रशासन एक्शन मोड में नहीं दिख रहा है। नगर निगम क्षेत्र में डेंगू के प्रकोप बढ़ने को लेकर वार्ड 32 की पार्षद इंदु देवी ने डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा को एक पत्र लिखकर फाॅगिंग की व्यवस्था किए जाने एवं एंटी लार्वा का छिड़काव कराने की मांग की है। वार्ड पार्षद ने नगर निगम द्वारा पूर्व से तैयारी नहीं किए जाने एवं फाॅगिंग मशीन खराब होने की शिकायत भी की है। उन्होंने चिंता जाहिर करते हुए कहा है कि डेंगू का प्रकोप शहर के एक-एक घर में फैलता जा रहा है । ऐसे में ठोस कदम उठाने की जरूरत है।वार्ड नंबर 30 के पार्षद वीरचंद राय ने बताया कि वार्ड में लगातार फाॅगिंग करने की जरूरत है जो नहीं किया जा रहा है। वहीं मुख्य मार्ग और वार्ड में साफ-सफाई के लिए कुल 12 सफाई कर्मी है, जिसमें 5 सफाई कर्मी दुर्गा पूजा के बाद से ही नहीं आ रहे है। इस कारण चूना-ब्लीचिंग के छिड़काव में भी काफी दिक्कत हो रही है। साथ ही बताया कि उनके वार्ड का जमादार भी डेंगू से पीड़ित हो गया है।

सांसद प्रतिनिधि ने कहा- निगम की शिथिलता ने डेंगू को बना दिया भयावह
शहर में तेजी से बढ़ते डेंगू के प्रकोप पर अंकुश लगाने की मांग करते हुए सांसद प्रतिनिधि व भाजपा नेता अमरेन्द्र कुमार अमर ने शनिवार को डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा को पत्र लिखा। उन्होंने डीएम से प्रशासनिक-चिकित्सीय कार्यदल गठन कर बचाव कार्य शुरू करवाने की मांग की। सांसद प्रतिनिधि ने पत्र लिखकर बताया कि तीन महीनों तक नगर निगम क्षेत्र के 60 फीसदी मोहल्लों में जलजमाव रहा। जल निकासी के बाद उन क्षेत्रों में डेंगू मच्छर का प्रकोप काफी बढ़ गया है।

डेंगू के प्रति संवेदनहीन बना नगर निगम : माले
भाकपा माले नगर सचिव राजेश श्रीवास्तव ने निगम प्रशासन पर आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि पूरा शहर डेंगू के आगोश में है। डेंगू महामारी का रूप धारण कर चुका है। उन्होंने कहा कि डेंगू के कारण शहर में मतदान प्रतिशत कम रहा। लेकिन निगम प्रशासन चिर निद्रा में सोया रहा। आज भी शहर वासी डेंगू के भय से सहमे हैं। उन्होंने नगर निगम से युद्धस्तर पर अविलंब एन्टीलार्वा का छिड़काव व फॉगिंग कराने की मांग की है। नहीं तो आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

नगर निगम के उदासीन रवैये के खिलाफ एआईएसएफ ने खोला
शहर के अंदर बरसात की वजह से हुए जलजमाव के प्रति नगर निगम प्रशासन की उदासीन रवैया के चलते क्षेत्र में डेंगू जैसे खतरनाक महामारी फैल गया है। उक्त बातें एआईएसएफ के राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी सदस्य अमीन हमजा ने कहीं। एआईएसएफ ने अपनी मांग से संबंधित नगर आयुक्त को स्मार पत्र भी सौपा। अमीन हमजा ने कहा कि शहर के अंदर एंटीलार्वा एवं ब्लीचिंग पाउडर फाॅगिंग युद्ध स्तर पर शुरू किया जाए, तभी इस भयंकर महामारी से लोग निजात पा सकेंगे।

काॅलेज परिसर में जमे पानी की निकासी की जाए : छात्रसंघ
वही श्रीकृष्ण महिला महाविद्यालय के छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष अप्सरा कुमारी के नेतृत्व में पूजा कुमारी, सविता कुमारी, पूनम कुमारी, जीनत अमान, कहकशाँ नाज ने प्राचार्य को जलजमाव निकासी के लिए स्मार पत्र सौंपा तो उधर जीडी कॉलेज एवं एसबीएसएस कॉलेज में एआईएसएफ के जिला मंत्री किशोर कुमार एवं कोषाध्यक्ष अमरेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में आनंद कुमार, बसंत कुमार, विवेक कुमार,अभिषेक कुमार,मोनू कुमार इत्यादि ने प्राचार्य को स्मार पत्र सौंपा।

