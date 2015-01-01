पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेंगू का डंक:कोरोना का असर कम होते ही शहर में डेंगू का कहर, डॉ. एके पाठक की डेंगू से मौत

बेगूसराय2 दिन पहले
डेंगू से डॉक्टर की मौत शोकाकुल लोग व (इन्सेट) डॉ. एके पाठक की फाइल फोटो।
  • शहर में नहीं हो रहा है एंटी लार्वा का छिड़काव, मोहल्लों में लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं डेंगू के मरीज
  • सदर अस्पताल के एसीएमओ ने कहा- नगर निगम सक्षम नहीं है तो हमें बताए

शहर में कोरोना का असर कम होते ही डेंगू का प्रकोप शुरू हो गया। वर्तमान में शायद ही ऐसा कोई मोहल्ला बचा है जिसमें डेंगू के मरीज नहीं हो। हालात यहां तक पहुंच चुकी है कि एक ही परिवार के तीन से चार लोग डेंगू से पीड़ित हो चुके हैं। रविवार तो शहर के एक प्रसिद्ध सर्जन डा. एके पाठक की डेंगू (डेंगू शॉक सिंड्रोम और मल्टिपल ऑर्गन फेल्योर) से उनकी मौत हुई। इससे पहले भी शहर में लगभग कई लोगों के डेंगू से मौत की चर्चा है। हलांकि इसको लेकर आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं की गई है। शहर में डेंगू का प्रकोप काफी भयावह हो चुका है, बावजूद ना तो नगर निगम और ना ही जिला प्रशासन द्वारा बचाव के किसी भी तरह के उपाय शुरू किए गए हैं।
सदर अस्पताल में चिकित्सकों की हुई आपात बैठक
शहर में डेंगू के बढ़ते प्रभाव को लेकर सोमवार को सदर अस्पताल में चिकित्सकों की एक आपात बैठक बुलाई गई है। जिसमें डेंगू के प्रभाव को कम करने पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। रविवार को इस संबंध में जब सदर अस्पताल के एसीएमओ विरेश्वर प्रसाद से पूछा गया तो उन्होनें कहा कि यदि नगर निगम शहर में मच्छर जनित रोग के रोकथाम के लिए केमिकल का छिड़काव कराने में सक्षम नहीं है तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग को बताए हमलोग खुद से छिड़काव करवाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि वे नगर आयुक्त से मिलकर चर्चा करेंगे।

मोहल्लों में न फॉगिंग हो रही है न एंटीलार्वा का छिड़काव
नगर निगम प्रशासन डेंगू के रोकथाम के लिए एंटी लार्वा का छिड़काव व फॉगिंग कराए जाने की बात कहती है। लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि नगर निगम द्वारा जो एंटी लार्वा छिड़काव व फॉगिंग कराया जा रहा है। वह केवल मुख्य मार्ग में किया जा रहा है। मोहल्ला के अंदर न फॉगिंग हो रही है न एंटीलार्वा का छिड़काव। चूना-ब्लीचिंग का छिड़काव भी कभी-कभी ही किया जाता है।

हर दिन सदर अस्पताल आ रहे हैं डेंगू की जांच के लिए मरीज, 3-4 पॉजिटिव
सदर अस्पताल के एक टैक्निशियन ने बताया कि विगत दो सप्ताह से हर दिन दर्जनों लोग डेंगू का इलाज कराने के लिए अस्पताल आ रहे हैं और प्रत्येक दिन डाॅक्टर 10 से 12 मरीज को डेंगू जांच के लिए लिख रहे हैं। जिसमें 3 से 4 मरीज की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ रही है। वहीं निजी क्लीनिकों और लैब में भी काफी संख्या में डेंगू से पीड़ित मरीज अपनी जांच और इलाज करवा रहे हैं। शहर के एक पैथोलॉजिस्ट संचालक ने नाम नहीं छापने के शर्त पर बताया कि हरेक दिन 5 लोग डेंगू जांच के लिए आते थे, अब यह संख्या 20 हो गई है। जांच में 10 से 12 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ रहा है।

पटना के निजी अस्पताल में हुआ डॉ. एके पाठक का निधन
शहर के प्रसिद्ध सर्जन डॉ. एके पाठक के निधन के बाद रविवार की शाम उनके पार्थिव शरीर को एम्बुलेंस से बेगूसराय लाया गया। ज्ञात हो कि रविवार को पटना में ही उनका निधन हुआ है। चिकित्सकों ने डेंगू शॉक सिंड्रोम और मल्टिपल ऑर्गन फेल्योर से उनकी मौत की बात कही है। ज्ञात हो कि इलाज के बाद उनकी हालत में सुधार हो गया था। लेकिन, शनिवार को अचानक फिर हालत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्हें पटना के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। प्लेटलेट्स चढ़ाने के बाद भी उनकी स्थिति में सुधार नहीं हो पाया और रविवार को उनकी मौत हो गई। कुछ महीने पहले ही उन्होंने कोरोना को मात दी थी। कोरोना को हराने के बाद वे अनवरत मरीजों की सेवा में लगे थे।

सदर अस्पताल में डेंगू वार्ड बनाया गया है : अधीक्षक
बेगूसराय सदर अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. आनंद शर्मा ने बताया कि यहां डेंगू वार्ड बनाया गया है। सदर अस्पताल में अब तक दर्जन भर डेंगू मरीज आए, जिनमें 55 वर्षीय संचिता कुमार सहित दो मरीजों को पटना रेफर किया गया। लगभग 10 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर जा चुके हैं।

