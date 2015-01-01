पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:कल्पवास पर जिला प्रशासन की रोक के बावजूद हर सुबह गंगा स्नान के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं श्रद्धालु

बीहट4 घंटे पहले
  • एशिया के सबसे बड़े कल्पवास मेला की परंपरा को जीवंत करने में लगे हैं आस-पास के हजारों लोग

एशिया के सबसे बड़े कल्पवास मेला की परंपरा को जीवंत करने में लगे हैं आस-पास के हजारों लोग। जिसको लेकर सिमरिया गंगा तट पर हर सुबह हजारों श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ गंगा स्नान के लिए उमड़ रही है। सिमरिया गंगा धाम में कार्तिक कल्पवास मेला की परम्परा खंडित ना हो इसको लेकर भी संत समाज ने हालांकि अपनी आपत्ति जताई थी।

लेकिन बाद में जिला प्रशासन के हस्तक्षेप के बाद संत समाज कोरोना को लेकर सहमत हो गए थे। मगर आम जनमानस कल्पवास की परपंरा को आगे बढाते हुए जहां प्रतिदिन गंगा स्नान कर रहे हैं । वहीं दूसरी ओर कुछ श्रद्धालुओं ने जहां तहां अपनी कुटिया भी लगा ली है। हालांकि प्रतिदिन गंगा घाट आकर स्नान करने वालों की संख्या अत्यधिक है, जो रोज-ब -रोज वाहनों से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या बढ़ती चली जा रही है।

मिथिला एवं मगध के संगम स्थली गंगा धाम सिमरिया में सदियों से कार्तिक मास में कल्पवास करने की परंपरा रही है। यहांं सिर्फ मिथिलांचल के ही नहीं, बिहार, झारखंड, उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश और नेपाल के हजारों हजार लोग पर्ण कुटीर बनाकर कल्पवास करते थे। इसके साथ ही करीब 80 से अधिक खालसा भी लगाया जाता था।

सुबह में गंगा आरती और सूर्य नमस्कार से शुरू होने वाले कल्पवासियों की दिनचर्या रात्रि में गंगा आरती के साथ समाप्त पर होती थी। दिन भर सात्विक और अरवा-अरवाइन भोजन करने वाले एक महीना से अधिक समय तक गंगा स्नान के साथ-साथ रामायण, गीता आदि का पाठ और श्रवण करते रहते थे।

लेकिन इस बार कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण राजकीय कल्पवास मेला नहीं लग पाया है । साधु-संतों ने कल्पवास के लिए काफी प्रयास किया, लेकिन प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति नहीं मिली जिसके कारण दूरदराज से आने वाले लोग निराश होकर लौट रहे हैं।
नहीं है कोई भी प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था
सिमरिया गंगा तट पर कल्पवास गंगा स्नान को लेकर रोज ब रोज उमड़ने वाली भीड़ को लेकर अगर सच में देखें तो जिला प्रशासन की ओर से कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। रोज-रोज गंगा स्नान को आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की बढ़ती भीड़ से अब तक जिला प्रशासन बेखबर है। बस घाट पर केवल 1 बाेट और कुछ गोताखोरों की मौजूदगी के भरोसे हजारों की भीड़ है। घाट पर ना ही तो बैरिकेडिंग है और ना ही सुरक्षा। ऐसी स्थिति में जिला प्रशासन के लिए यह बढ़ती भीड़ आपदा का भी रूप ले सकती है।

संत-महात्मा ने कहा- रैलियों में जुटने वाली भीड़ क्या कोरोना प्रूफ है
संतों की बात मानें तो सदियों से चली आ रही सनातन संस्कृति की परंपरा का अविरल प्रवाह सरकार और जिला प्रशासन के कोरोना नीति की भेंट चढ गई। जिला प्रशासन के आदेश से सिमरिया घाट पर जगह- जगह कल्पवास मेला पूर्णतः बंद है का बैनर लगा दिया गया है। जिसके कारण एक महीना तक गंगा किनारे रहकर आध्यात्मिक क्रिया-कलापों में लीन रहने वाले श्रद्धालुओं में काफी आक्रोश है।

कभी अंगुत्तराप और स्वर्ण भूमि के नाम से विख्यात बेगूसराय के सिमरिया में पावन गंगा नदी के तट पर लगने वाले एशिया के सबसे बड़े कल्पवास मेला स्थल पर सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। श्रद्धालुओं का कहना है कि कोरोना वायरस के नाम पर सिमरिया में सैकड़ों वर्ष की पुरानी धार्मिक परंपराओं को रोका जा रहा है।

बिहार में राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा चुनावी रैलियां की जा रही हैं। चुनाव हो रहा है, बिहार चुनाव में रैलियों में होने वाली भीड़ संक्रमण नहीं फैल रहा है। बसों और रेल गाड़ियों में भीड़ है, हाट-बाजार में लोग उमड़ रहे हैं लेकिन कल्पवास के नाम पर जिला प्रशासन को कोरोना हो रहा है। उन्होंने प्रशासन पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि बिहार की रैलियों में जुटने वाली भीड़ क्या कोरोना प्रूफ है।

