पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राम कथा का आयोजन:चिलमिल के छपकी में संगीतमय रामकथा से भाव विभोर हुए श्रद्धालु

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष ने किया उद्घाटन

सदर प्रखंड के चिलमिल के छपकी गांव में पलटू पोखर शिव मंदिर के प्रांगण में बुधवार की शाम से तीन दिवसीय संगीतमय राम कथा का आयोजन किया गया। उद्घाटन जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष रविंद्र चौधरी ने किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि जिनके जीवन में श्रद्धा नहीं है, वह कितना भी बुद्धिमान क्यों ना हो राम कथा का रस ग्रहण नहीं कर सकता है। इसके लिए लोगों में श्रद्धा भाव का होना काफी आवश्यक है। कार्यक्रम का संयोजन भगवान प्रसाद दास ने किया। राम वैदेही मंदिर अयोध्या से अाए कथा वाचक सुरेश चंद्र शास्त्री काे माला पहना कर स्वागत करते हुए कथा का शुभारंभ कराया। कथा का आरंभ हनुमान जी की वंदना से की गई। कथा के प्रथम दिन की कथा में शिव विवाह महोत्सव की कथा को सुनाया गया। कथावाचक ने प्रवचन के दाैरान कहा कि शिव विश्वास तो सती श्रद्धा का प्रतीक है। विश्वास एवं श्रद्धा के मिलने से जीवन सर्वोपरि लक्ष्य की ओर अग्रसर होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान शिव गृहस्थ के नायक कहलाते हैं। इस कथा के श्रवण मात्र से ही दांपत्य सूत्र जीवन में प्रगाढ़ संबंध पति पत्नी के बीच बना रहता है। कथा के दौरान अयोध्या से आए गायक राम सुमिरण दास द्वारा भक्ति संगीत कार्यक्रम में उनके भजन ने लोगों को भावविभोर कर दिए। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम सुनाने वालों में हारमोनियम पर राम सुमरन दास, ऑर्गन पर रामपुकार दास, तबले पर रामदास और बांसुरी पर ऋषि देव दास ने अपनी सुंदर प्रस्तुति दी। राम कथा के अवसर पर मुंशी शंकर यादव, रमाकांत राय, रामनरेश राय, राजेंद्र राय, रामलगन राय, इंजीनियर अरविंद, मंतून, विपिन राय, रामनारायण राय, रामाश्रय यादव उर्फ लालू, छोटू महतो, त्रिपुरारी महतो, पूर्व पंसस राजाराम यादव, धर्मेंद्र यादव, बादल राय, बालाजी समेत अन्य श्रद्धालु भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें