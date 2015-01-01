पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सार्थक दीपावली:बच्चों के बीच कपड़े, खिलौने, मिठाई, फुलझड़ी बांटी

बेगूसराय33 मिनट पहले
बेगूसराय में बच्चों के बीच सामग्री वितरण किया गया।
  • कहा- हमारा प्रयास वैसे घरों में भी खुशी के दिये जलाना है जहां समाज की रौशनी नहीं पहुंचती हो

दीप जलाओ, दीप जलाओ, आज दिवाली रे, खुशी-खुशी सब हंसते आओ, आज दिवाली रे, मैं तो लूंगा खेल-खिलौने, तुम भी लेना भाई, नाचो, गाओ, खुशी मनाओ, आज दिवाली आई। बाल साहित्य की यह कविता सदर प्रखंड के रजौड़ा गांव में शुक्रवार को चरितार्थ होते दिखी। गरीब बच्चों के लिए जब शहर के कुछ युवा खिलौने, मिठाई, कपड़े और फुलझरी लेकर पहुंचे तो गांव के कई छोटे-छोटे बच्चे दौड़ पडे़ मानो युवाओं की झोली में उन बच्चों की दिवाली छिपी हो।
शहर के युवाओं की टीम हर सुख दुख में रहती है तत्पर : मालूम हो कि दीपावली के दिन दूसरों के घरों में खुशियों के दीपक जलाने को लेकर शहर के युवाओं की टीम हर साल अलग-अलग जगहों पर जाकर गरीब बच्चों के बीच दिवाली गिफ्ट बांटकर सार्थक दीपावली मनाते हैं। इतना ही युवाओं की यह टीम हरेक सामाजिक कार्य में बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेते हैं। चाहे नववर्ष हो या होली, दुर्गा पूजा हो चाहे किसी प्रकार की आपदा, हर समय शहर के युवाओं की टीम गरीब और जरूरमंदों की सहायता करते हैं।

बच्चाें के बीट बांटे कपड़े, मिठाई व पढ़ने लिखने की सामग्री, खिल गए नौनिहालों के चेहरे

इसी क्रम में शुक्रवार को अमित जायसवाल के नेतृत्व में सेवाभाव, सेवा जरूरतमंदों की टोली रजौड़ा पहुंची। जहां दीवाली के गिफ्ट के रूप में मिठाई , दिए-बाती, खिलौने, कॉपी, पेंसिल, रबर, कटर, गुल्लक बच्चों को नए कपड़े बांटी। अमित जायसवाल ने कहा कि हम युवाओं का प्रयास है कि दीवाली के दिन वैसे घरों में भी खुशी के दिए जले जहां समाज की रौशनी नहीं पहुंच पाती है। टोला में आयोजित किया गया, हरेक साल अलग अलग जगहों पर जाकर बच्चों के बीच खुशियां बांटने का हमसभी का प्रयास रहता है। वहीं राघव, आयुष, सोनू, नितिन व भीम ने कहा कि हरेक साल दीपावली के अवसर पर वैसे जगहों पर हमसब जाने का प्रयास करते हैं जहाँ दीपावली पर्व उनलोगों के लिए आम दिन की तरह होता है। इस अवसर पर सुमित, दीपक, कुन्दन, रौनक, बैभव, अभिषेक, सूर्या, प्रशांत प्रभात, भीम, ऋषभ, कुन्दन गुप्ता, दीपक, सूर्यप्रताप, श्रवण , रौनक समेत अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

